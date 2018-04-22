REAPING WHAT HE SOWS IN UNITED KINGDOM:

NIGERIAN Pipe Engineering Graduate, KUFRE UWEM Sentenced to SEVEN YEARS in Prison for Raping a British Teenager in Scotland…Convicted of intent to rape a second woman in her flat

*34-Year-old twicely married Nigerian in JAIL after 3 months of Lavish Wedding

* Court Records: ‘Uwem, of 6 Waterton Lawn, Stoneywood, Aberdeen, who was a sub-sea project engineer, detained the woman against her will in his flat and then removed her clothing and raped her’

* ‘RAPE had a monumental impact on my life’-Victim one impact statement

* ‘I was Attacked in my own home. Uwem restrained me, removed my lower clothing with intent to RAPE Me’-Second Victim narrate in tears

*“This was a course of violent and predatory sexual offending, notwithstanding the four years between the two offences. We heard that Uwem’s first victim was a first-year student who Uwem met by chance and invited her to his flat. Once there he raped her. The consequences are truly catastrophic for you”-Judge Lord Arthurson, High Court in Glasgow

BY BRAINT CHINEDU/CRIME & INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER, GLASGOW

HE EARLIER HAD A SECOND LAVISH WEDDING WHICH WAS THE TALK OF THE TOWN FEW MONTHS AGO, after the collapse of his first marriage. The newest bride felt she has found a perfect Romeo, not knowing that the atrocities and crimes committed by KUFRE UWEM, a smooth-talking Nigerian graduate with Masters degree in pipe engineering will find him out. It happened barely 3 months after his wedding, he was arrested, placed on trial in High Court of Glasgow with chilling confessions made by two of his victims, and he was indicted, convicted, sent to 7 years in prison for raping a teenager in Scotland.

This handsome-looking 34-year-old Nigerian engineer had to spend seven years of his life in jail for raping a British teenager in Aberdeen, Scotland. Court reports showed that Uwem, of 6 Waterton Lawn, Stoneywood, Aberdeen, who was a sub-sea project engineer, detained the woman against her will in his flat and then removed her clothing and raped her. He was also convicted of intent to rape a second woman in her flat. The offences were committed on October, 18, 2012, and October 30, 2016, at flats in Aberdeen, while Uwem continues to protest his innocence.

At the High Court in Glasgow judge Lord Arthurson told Uwem:

“This was a course of violent and predatory sexual offending, notwithstanding the four years between the two offences.” The High Court in Glasgow heard that Uwem’s first victim was a first-year student who Uwem met by chance and invited her to his flat. Once there he raped her.

In a victim impact statement to the court the victim said that the rape had “a monumental impact on her life”. Uwem’s second victim was attacked in her own home. Uwem restrained her, removed her lower clothing with intent to rape her.

He stood with his head bowed as Lord Arthurson told him: “The consequences are truly catastrophic for you.”

Uwem, who has an MSc in pipe engineering, was placed on the sex offenders’ register. Uwem and his wife had a lavish wedding in Akwa Ibom State in December 2017.

