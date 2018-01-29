REBRANDING NIGERIA IN UNITED STATES:

NIGERIAN Born Famous American Educator, DAVID OLOWOKERE Reigns as Professor/Chair in College of Science, Engineering and Technology at TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY in Houston…Earlier worked as PRINCIPAL INVESTIGATOR on Research Grants for United States National Science Foundation, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, United States Department of Energy and United States Department of Defense

*Had Ph.D Degree in Structural Engineering at State University of New York, Buffalo

*Produced Thesis titled: ‘Toward the optimum stability design and construction of web tapered structural steel columns’

*Bagged Masters Degree in Civil Engineering at Queen’s University, Kingston Ontario, Canada

*Got Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria, specialty in General Civil Engineering, Architectural Engineering & Construction Management

*PLUS His WIFE: SHALEWA had B.Sc in Civil engineering with an additional M.Sc as an ‘icing on the cake’

HE’S VERY FAMOUS IN TEXAS, highly respected for his cerebral academic acumen and excellence in education. From Austin to Houston, Arlington to Grand Prarie, Forth Worth to Dallas, DAVID OLOWOKERE, a Nigerian born naturalized Professor and Chair heading College of Science, Engineering and Technology at Texas Southern University is a familiar name.

His thoughts, precision and academic brilliance are unparalleled. Olowokere is a Nigerian pride in United States sing the vehicle of education to rebrand the image of Africa’s most populous black nation in the world.

This godly Nigerian-American had his Ph.D degree in Structural Engineering/, State University of New York, Buffalo, NY in February 1978 with a thesis titled ‘Toward the optimum stability design and construction of web tapered structural steel columns.’

Olowokere bagged his Masters Degree in Civil Engineering at Queen’s University, Kingston Ontario, Canada on November 1974 with emphasis on ‘Soil Mechanics and Foundation Engineering.’ He received Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria exactly June, 1972 with specialty in General Civil Engineering including Architectural Engineering & Construction Management.

For the records, this University don has served as Principal Investigator for research grants from several organizations including US National Science Foundation, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA, United States Department of Energy and United States Department of Defense. His publications have appeared in several peer-reviewed journals, and he has made presentations in numerous conferences, workshops and symposia worldwide in the general area of engineering education, engineering management and information technology. His wife, Shalewa Olowokere, a civil engineer, did not stop at a Bachelor’s degree, as she also possess Master’s degree.