REBRANDING NIGERIA OVERSEAS!

46TH U.S. President-elect, Joe Biden appoints Nigerian born Naturalized renowned Attorney cum Economist, ADEWALE ADEYEMO as Deputy Treasury secretary

…’Lagos boy’ becomes highest ranking African-American to occupy the prestigious position

*Former Deputy National Security Advisor, first president of the Obama Foundation graduated from Yale Law School

*Worked as Deputy Director at National Economic Council during erstwhile President Barack Obama administration

“America has always overcome crises as the direct result of the determination and persistence of the American people, and the policy choices we make. I look forward to working at the Treasury Department to make policy choices that help build an economy that works for everyone”-Adeyemo on Twitter

* “I am introducing my Economic team, calling for immediate relief for Americans”-Biden

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief

HE IS THE GLORY OF NIGERIA ABROAD. ADEWALE ADEYEMO is a Lagos boy who is highly educated Nigerian having earlier arrived United States in company of his Nigerian immigrant parents in search of greener pasture. Indeed, they found the opportunities so desired. This cerebral Nigerian Attorney and Economic specialist has been appointed Deputy Treasury secretary in the in-coming administration of Joe Biden-America’s 46th President.

The graduate of Yale Law School famously called ‘Wally’, is a Nigerian-born American attorney and political advisor who is the first president of the Obama Foundation. During the Obama administration, Adeyemo was the Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics from 2015 to 2016 and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council.

Adeyemo has previously worked as the senior international economic adviser during the Obama administration and currently works as the president of the Obama Foundation. Prior to working for the Obama administration, Adeyemo worked as an editor for the Hamilton Project, and went on to serve as the senior advisor and deputy chief of staff to Jack Lew under the United States Department of Treasury.

Adeyemo spoke out about nomination on his official Twitter page. “America has always overcome crises as the direct result of the determination and persistence of the American people, and the policy choices we make,” he tweeted. “I look forward to working at the Treasury Department to make policy choices that help build an economy that works for everyone.”

