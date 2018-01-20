REBRANDING NIGERIA WORLDWIDE:

FOUR NIGERIAN FINAL year Engineering Students of Federal University of Technology Owerri construct First Surveillance modern DRONE in Africa’s Varsity History…Manufactured Drone with a wood Controller and First Person View system as pilot sees the video footage of the campus in real time

* Designed Quadcopter Surveillance Drone for university campus as a school project in Imo State, Sourced materials locally in Nigeria

* Hundred undergraduates celebrate designers as Heroes of Nigerian Scientific Research, Requests Governor Rochas Okorocha to reach out to designers

* Their Names are: Ekeh Isidore, Kizito Onyema, Aloysius Nwokedike, John Kenedy Kalu

BY KELECHI EMADUKA/REPORTER, SOUTH EAST NIGERIA

WHILE MANY UNDERGRADUATES in Nigeria are lazing around, unwilling to face their academic studies with keen attention, some other Nigerians had been doing exhaustive researches in helping Nigeria attain rapid development in scientific researches. Four Nigerians had been located in Imo State who are final year students in the engineering department of Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO). Their breakthrough came after intense researches and they were able to manufacture a quadcopter surveillance drone for the university campus as a school project.

These Nigerian students in their 20’s are Isidore, Kizito Onyema, Aloysius Nwokedike and John Kenedy Kalu. After 6 months of rigorous research, these Nigerians were able to pull through the first surveillance modern drone in Africa, constructed with a wood Controller and First Person View (FPV) system, where the drone pilot sees the video footage of the campus in real time.

Not able to hide their excitements, hundreds of undergraduates in FUTO besieged the engineering department of the college to witness the performance of this drone. And after they (the undergraduates) witnessed the ingenious display of the drone, they now call these four manufacturers the ‘Heroes of Nigerian Scientific Research.’

Chatting with our correspondent, Aloy Paul, another undergraduate said: “We are proud as students of FUTO being able to have the first modern drone fully designed by four of our best brains in Africa.”

Udeke Udom, a civil servant in Imo State states that this achievement has made him proud as a native of the state, “I am certainly satisfied with this rare success made by four of our students here in Imo State. They are Nigerian best brains. We hope Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha will do the needful and reach out to these final year students.”