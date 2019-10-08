?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

RECUPERATING:

TUFACE Idibia, Nigeria’s Music Icon sick, under Doctors’ watch round the clock…Strike business deal with Nigerian Stock Exchange as an Ambassador

* Hospitalised, Administered series of medications, placed on bed rest

* Wife expressed thanks to God that husband’s situation is not out of control

* “Incredible human, so Baba has been ill, on drips and plenty medications. Doctors were by his side for 48hours! We all didn’t think he could make it to this big event that was all about him and the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Even with his voice and body shaking, the man got up told the doctor ‘Man I no go too dey, I no dey like cancel work matter and this one over important make I just drag body reach the event! He made it but back to his medications. Get well soon baby” -Anne Idibia

BY CHINEDU ABARIBE/ENTERTAINEMNT CORRESPONDENT, SOUTH WEST NIGERIA

HE’S ONE OF NIGERIA’S MUSIC MAESTRO, INNOCENT IDIBIA, FAMOUSLY KNOWN AS ‘TUFACE’ IN NIGERIA’S MUSIC CIRCLE IS SICK, HOSPITALISED AND PLACED ON BED REST IN A HIGH BROW HOSPITAL IN LAGOS STATE.

Though the real cause of his sickness is yet to be made official, but NAIJA STANDARD Newspaper can assuredly tell you that the 44-year old multiple award-wining Benue native merely managed to keep an appointment with the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, recently as the organisation’s newly appointed ambassador, even though his leaving his sick bed to attend the NSE ceremony did not go down well with his doctors, in view of the fragile health of the musician.

Annie, his wife quickly took to Instagram thank God for His abundant mercies saying that the situation is not out of hand. She posted this on her Instagram handle: “Incredible human, so Baba has been ill, on drips and plenty medications. Doctors were by his side for 48hours! “We all didn’t think he could make it to this big event that was all about him and the Nigerian Stock Exchange. “Even with his voice and body shaking, the man got up told the doctor ‘Man I no go too dey, I no dey like cancel work matter and this one over important make I just drag body reach the event! He made it but back to his medications. Get well soon baby.”