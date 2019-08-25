REFRESHING:

Nigerian Music Star, DAVIDO performs at New York Power Concert in Madison Square Garden…duets American rapper Curtis 50 Cents Jackson, Snoop Dog danced on non-stop

*Played hit songs back-to-back as crowd ask for more…

*Performed to a mixed audience of thousands of people at the Season 6 premiere of American TV series

* Recent collaboration with Chris Brown, Blow My Mind’ attract over 10 million views on YouTube in less than two weeks

‘Dreams do come through for real. And I feel so fulfilled in life’-DAVIDO

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF LIVE IN NEW YORK

IT WAS FULL OF CELEBRATION, PARTYING NON-STOP AS DAVID ADELEKE, famously known as ‘DAVIDO’ serenaded African-Americans, White Americans, Latinos when he dished out hot tunes of his music, even as American rapper Curtis 50 Cents Jackson and Snoop Dog could not stop dancing at the prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York, United States of America.

Naija Standard Newspaper observed that the multiple, award-wining Nigerian musician performed back-to-back hits at the prestigious Madison Square Garden. Without an iota of doubt, this Nigerian sensation has unchecked one major accomplishment from his to-do list.

For the records, Davido broke into the music scene in 2011 with his monster single,“Back When”featuring another Nigerian artiste, Naeto C. He has rapidly become one of the most sort-after creative musicians globally.

Performing to a mixed audience of potentially thousands of people at the Season 6 premiere of American TV series, “Power”, Davido was invited on stage by actor, producer, and rapper, Curtis “50 Cent’ Jackson.

To him, this was a dream come true for the artist who just five months ago expressed his desire to perform at the popular arena known to host high-profile events than any other event venue in New York City.Excited at this major music achievement, Davido shared an excerpt of his performance with 50 Cent on his Instagram page with the quote:“Dreams do come true for real”

Certainly, Davido has experienced a meteoric rise in the music industry since 2011. His chat topping singles, “If” and “Fall” introduced him to the global market. Till date, his single “Fall” remains the longest-charting Nigerian song. It rose to #29 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop tally. After setting an enviable record as the first Afrobeats artist to sell-out the prestigious O2 Arena in London, Davido is gearing up for another groundbreaking concert at the Madison Square Garden in February 2020.

He was the first Nigerian artist to reach one million, two million, five million and nine million followers on Instagram and now one of the most bankable Nigerians on the platform.His recent collaboration with Chris Brown, Blow My Mind’ has over 10 million views on YouTube in less than two weeks.