NIGERIAN Born CHRISTINE IZUAKOR becomes First African-American to Graduate with A PhD Degree in Security Engineering…Defies all ODDS to make Nigeria Proud Abroad

* Remains Vice President and co-founder of Gen Trend at United Airlines

*Travels 19 cities across 10 countries – all while working a full-time job on the cyber security team of a Fortune 100 company

* “I started my PhD program at age 23 and at the time was told I was too young, too naive and too inexperienced to contribute anything to my industry. But, I stood by my dream and turned doubt into motivation”-Izuakor

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

SHE IS A 27 YEAR OLD NIGERIAN native, highly celebrated in various academic journals as a cerebral and creative leader since she always think outside the box on every issues. Christine Izuakor loves education, passionate in reaching the apex of her career. She got it. As she graduates in Security Engineering and became the youngest and first African American at the University of Colorado.

Izuakor remains the Senior Security Professional, Vice President and co-founder of Gen Trend at United Airlines where she is daily making waves, thereby making Nigeria proud.

In spite of her full time job, consistent business travels which took her to 19 cities across 10 countries, this beautiful lady on the cyber security team of a Fortune 100 company recently received a promotion for her hardwork, dedication, security excellence and profound knowledge in all-round security.

Corroborating this view, Izuakor reportedly said: “I started my PhD program at age 23 and at the time was told I was too young, too naive and too inexperienced to contribute anything to my industry. But, I stood by my dream and turned doubt into motivation. To anyone who has been taught that it’s unrealistic to dream, I assure you that it’s indeed okay to dream big. With hard work and dedication, we can defy all odds and shatter ceilings. Dare to dream, and be brave enough to execute.”

She posted: “In the last 12 months I became… A PhD graduate, CISSP Certified, Promoted Senior Security Analyst, Promoted Vice President of a United BRG, Head, Editor of ILDC Editorial Board-Year Up Mentor; Published in three International Journals, Guest Speaker at events/conferences, Traveled 10 countries; Survived the greatest heart break of my life, Fell in love with myself, Up’d my investment, Inspired thousands of dream BIG.”