Resolving Xenophobia in Africa:

BUHARI Strikes deal in Mandela’s Country…Nigeria, South Africa to issue 10-year Visa to Businessmen, Academics, Frequent Travelers

*Agreement reached at 9th Bi-National Commission of South Africa and Nigeria meeting in Pretoria

*Decision taken to encourage more people-to-people contacts among citizens of both countries and further strengthen socio-cultural, economic and political relations

*During meeting at the Union Buildings, Presidential Palace of South Africa, the two presidents agreed on early warning signals to nip violence in the bud before it escalates

BY NOPESA PUNUELL/DIPLOMATIC CORRESPONDENT, PRETORIA in South Africa

GOOD NEWS ALL THE WAY FOR NIGERIANS AND SOUTH AFRICANS. Peace seems to have finally come to ‘Madiba’s’ country, as Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari and President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, for the first time presided over the Bi-National Commission, where both countries have agreed on issuing 10-year visas to businessmen, academics and frequent travelers.

Following successful conclusion of the 9th Bi-National Commission of South Africa and Nigeria meeting in Pretoria, South Africa, which was elevated to the level of heads of state, an agreement was reached in a meeting co-chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari

In a press statement made available by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), he stated that during the meeting which held at the Union Buildings, Presidential Palace of South Africa, the two presidents agreed on early warning signals to nip violence in the bud before it escalates, while taking into consideration the need to share more intelligence and promote stronger partnership in security.

Both countries also agreed to re-establish the consular forum, which is a structured arrangement where both governments meet regularly, at least twice in a year, to discuss welfare of citizens.

For the records, Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, signed the minutes of the 9th session of Bi-National Commission.