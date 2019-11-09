REVEALED:

‘Nigeria’s Reggae Legend, MAJEK FASHEK suffered Drug Abuse and Schizophrenia, worst form of Psychosis 20 years ago at St. John Hospital in New York’-America’s renowned Psychiatrist who diagnosed his ailment

…Says: ‘I personally treated him medically for his extreme chronic health crisis, he is the only one who can help himself’

* ‘He only takes his medication when he is in the Hospital. As soon as he is discharged, he becomes non compliant’

* ‘He urgently needs a very good Psychiatrist and Clinical Psychologist to help him out of his problems’

* Panic as music icon is facing critical health challenge inside Queen Elizabeth hospital, London

* ‘I have sold my cars, properties to offset Majek hospital bills, He has no single house of his own in Nigeria. I have been paying N1.2 million monthly on his accommodation since January because we needed an apartment that has stable electricity as the the singer cannot stay without electricity, In 2015, it was revealed that Majek was bankrupt and battling drug addiction. After admitting that he needed help at the time, he was admitted into a drug rehabilitation centre in Abuja’-Uzoma Omenka, the Rainmaker manager lament

* Previously worked with the likes of Tracy Chapman, Jimmy Cliff, Michael Jackson, Snoop Dogg, and Beyoncé

HIS CHRONIC HEALTH WAS A SECRET CLOSELY KEPT BY NIGERIA’S REGGAE ICON, MAJEKODUNMI FASHEKI, famously called MAJEK FASHEK, his family members, close friends when he was admitted two decades ago at St. John Hospital on Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, New York, United States of America for Drug abuse and Schizophrenia.

After the ‘Rainmaker’ otherwise known in the reggae world as ‘Africa’s Bob Marley’ was again admitted at Queen Elizabeth hospital recently, Naija Standard Newspaper conducted a discreet interview with a renowned American Psychiatrist in Washington DC, United States of America being the lead medical doctor who diagnosed and treated Majek some 20 years ago. Since he was not officially authorized to speak to the press, he revealed to us all we need to know about the the musician’s prognosis.

He confided in this correspondent: “I am not authorized to speak officially to the press due to the client-patient non-health disclosures. But I can tell you assuredly that I took care of this guy (Majek Fashek) here in United States here @ St. John Hospital on Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, over 20 years ago, with drug induced psychosis. His case is a dual diagnostic problem. Drug abuse and Schizophrenia, which is the worst of all Psychosis. His condition is extremely chronic. As far as drug abuse is concerned, he is the only one who can help himself. With the Psychosis, he has been non compliant with his medication.”

When asked why it seems Majek health is falling, he said: “He only takes his medication when he is in the Hospital. As soon as he is discharged, he becomes non compliant. Don’t forget that majority of these Psychiatric medications do have serious side effects, especially the first generation, though more effective. The second generation with less side effects are not as potent and effective as the first generation. That’s another problem confronting Psychiatric patients. I pray that God will help him true. It is very sad and unfortunate. It is a colossal waste judging from his talent. The very first time I saw him, when I was by myself, I shed tear for him. Even now writing this, I am tearful. May the Lord place his healing hands on him, in Jesus Name. Some Nigerians get carried away because they are in America and they overreact to their being in America. They lead a wayward lifestyle. If they are not pushing drugs, they get engaged in other crimes. It is sad. He needs need a very good Psychiatrist and Clinical Psychologist to help him out of his problems.”

Uzoma Omenka, the manager to Majek is lamenting from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in England, even as the health crisis of the ‘Rainmaker’ is raising red flags. In the words of the embattled manager, “ Majek Fashek is critically ill. We currently require thousands of pounds to cater to the legendary musician’s feeding, transportation and other expenses. We want his fans to pray for him; we have been to Nigerian High Commission in the UK and they said they have no funds and it is not their duty, you can’t imagine. We even got a letter from Queen Elizabeth hospital informing the high commission about Majek’s condition but it has amounted to nothing.

“Majek’s ailment is a culmination of so many things. Back in Nigeria, we went from hospital to hospital; St Nicholas even supported us at some point. I sold cars, properties to offset his hospital bills. The airline didn’t even want to fly him to the UK because of his condition; we have spent over N10 million in Nigeria.

“One of the issues are that Majek doesn’t have a house in Nigeria, so since January, I was paying N1.2 million monthly on accommodation. This was because we needed an apartment that has stable electricity.”

He said because the singer cannot stay without electricity, “we lived in Metro Apartment where I paid N40,000 daily because I couldn’t afford to pay monthly or yearly.”

In 2015, it was revealed that Majek was bankrupt and battling drug addiction. After admitting that he needed help at the time, he was admitted into a drug rehabilitation centre in Abuja. Also known as ‘The Prophet’, he has worked with the likes of Tracy Chapman, Jimmy Cliff, Michael Jackson, Snoop Dogg, and Beyoncé. The world is praying for this Prophet and ‘Send-Down-the-Rain’ 66 year old music maker.