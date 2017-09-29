REVEALING:

BY KAYODE OPEMADE/STAFF WRITER, ADO EKITI

EKITI STATE GOVERNOR, AYODELE FAYOSE has stirred the honest net during his declaration for Nigeria’s Presidency in 2019 yesterday. And his follow-up interview on the alleged squander of bailout funds for Ekiti state further exposed so many revelations on the reasons Femi Falana, Nigeria’s attorney don’t like him, why Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) official are conspiring to flagrantly disobey court orders from competent jurisdiction in Nigeria.

In his historic declaration, Fayose declared that he is going straight to Aso Rock Villa as the next elected president of Nigeria. During his speech, he said he is the next president-in-waiting as destined by God.

The governor states that he was hopeful that if supported by his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he would take over government from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a press statement by Fayose , signed by his special assistant on public communications and new media, Lere Olayinka, it reads: “I’m going straight to that Villa. I’m the next president. I have a penchant for taking powers; that one in President Muhammadu Buhari’s hand, I will take it.”

He, however, said in a letter addressed to leaders of the PDP that his ambition to be president was without prejudice to the party’s position, but in the overall interest of the party and the country.

The letter read; “It is with a deep sense of responsibility that I write to inform you of my intention to seek the ticket/mandate of our party to contest the 2019 presidential election.

“Considering your support and commitment towards our great party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), it becomes imperative to keep you informed and seek your support. This ambition, however, is without prejudice to our party’s position but in the overall interest of the party and our country. I urge that all hands should be on deck to ensure victory at the 2019 presidential election. Accept the assurances of my highest regards as a determined presidential hopeful.”

Fayose on Channels Television explains: “The man that spoke for the party was the man i did not support for the gubernatorial election of Ekiti State because i picked my deputy. So that is coming from a corrupt mind and a selfish individual. It is better to ignore Barrister Femi Falana. It is now that we realize that he is a member of EFCC. He is an official of EFCC speaking for them. He is equally from Ekiti State, because they all desire a professor to be there. He contested against me in 2003, he lost, he had been an hardened enemy. So, I leave him to his stories. Let me say again that those who would wait for me, will wait in vain. I need to remind them again that he and others conspired against me in 2006, to God be the glory, I am seated here as Governor of Ekiti state.

“You are talking about immunity. May I say to you expressly, I speak for the common people, I have nothing to be afraid. I will continue to speak for the people. I don’t care whatsoever you have against me, wait for your time. Don’t be in a hurry. Don’t hurry your life. Allow time to take its course. For eight years I was in EFCC, you took me to court, I defeated you. God gave me victory over you and whatever you are putting together, the Lord will give me victory over you. I cannot be bothered about that.

“To the question on bailout funds in Ekiti state, I want to say expressly that there is a court order against EFCC that says ‘No official of Ekiti state must be invited by EFCC.’ This matter, EFCC wrote a petition against the court, which order was granted. They wrote that the file be transferred to CJP, to be sent to Akure. It was sent to Akure and thrown out. EFCC officials are busy acting against the Rule of Law. For us to fight corruption, allegation is not enough. Stories not enough. To properly fight corruption, allow due process to prevail.

Regarding the apprehension of Ekiti state Accountant-General and Commissioner of Finance, he said: “Arresting my Accountant-General and Commissioner of Finance today is shameful. Why did it coincide with my Presidential declaration today? You are intolerant of opposition, I cannot be perturbed by that at all. You should appreciate that there are states, even my predecessor has alleged that documents filed into EFCC, nobody has called in for one day. I cannot be bothered by your strategies, I cannot be bothered by your conspiracy, it is a matter of time. May I say to you expressly, if your strategy as you just said that anybody that is fingered in corruption is corrupt, that is wrong. The fact that you finger someone in corruption does not mean the person is corrupt.

“If that is your strategy against my Presidential ambition in 2019, you will equally fail because anybody charged to court is assume innocent until proven guilty in the eyes of the law. Don’t come and tell us stories, we know what the issues are. What are your problems?”

On why Local government officials are owned 8 months salaries, state workers owned 5 months salaries, last eing paid April 2017, Fayose states: “May I say this to you expressly…that your story is incorrect. The bailout funds, Ekiti state got the least. Ekiti state got the least bailout funds of N4.7billion. State wage bill is N2.6billion, the local government is 2. 4billion

“That automatically amounts that the bailouts even if used alone for salaries cannot pay both state and local governments’s salaries for one month. May I say to you again, I don’t appropriate money in Ekiti state. Rather, I give the receipt of our allocations to the labor leaders. I have the standing committee of labor leaders, they share money in Ekiti state. So, you are all chasing shadows. The labor leaders came out an said to them ‘Our governor did not divert the bailout funds. Our governor gave out the bailout funds to appropriate. Coming on television to announce that you have arrested some people because I have declared my presidential election ambition is a waste of time. We are owing FOUR months salaries in Ekiti state.

“The last administration left Ekiti state with very bad debt, deducting N1.2billion from our allocation to remain till year 2036. The last administration took a loan, a bond of N25billion, and commercial loan of N35billion. Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) restructured that money, told us servicing this loan will end in he year 2036.”

A reliable source in EFCC confirms that the Accountant-General and Commissioner of Finance in Ekiti state were arrested over alleged misappropriation by Fayose’s administration of bailout funds, “We Are Investigating Ekiti State Govt utilization of BAILOUT Funds.”