REVEALING INTERVIEW AFTER LONDON ARENA SOLD OUT SHOW:

‘I bought My First Mansion in United States in cash at the age of 24’-David Adeleke, a.k.a DAVIDO, Nigeria’s award wining musician

…Says: ‘My mansion was searched by American detectives being only African in that neighbourhood. They were shocked how I could pay 100% cash to buy a huge house ‘

* ‘I did not see my house search as racism since some Americans were brainwashed into thinking Africans are not honest’

* ‘I have the biggest African Records in America presently. I may go into politics to correct some defaults’

*Interview corroborated by United Kingdom’s Channel 4 television station

BY TOMIWA OLADELE/LONDON ENTERTAINMENT EDITOR

BY ALL STANDARDS, DAVID ADELEKE, alias DAVIDO is a world class Afro-pop musician known for his danceable rhythms, profound lyrics and message in songs. After a successful sold-out show in 02 London Arena concert few days ago, he reportedly expressed his feelings at the way his house was searched by United States detectives who wondered how a ’24 year old multi-talented singer’ could muster enough funds to buy mansion in America.

Davido, in a video also posted on his instagram page lament the manner his house was turned upside down all in the name of a search warrant held by American detectives to get into his house and track his source of wealth. He had said immediately after the show, minutes before the British Channel 4 interview that: “My house was searched by United States police, I was the only African in the neighbourhood. That was the first house I bought at age 24. My house was searched by United States detectives.”

The singer expressed that he does not see the act as racism because he believes that some Americans were brainwashed into thinking Africans are not honest. Davido, has been the talk of the town both at home and abroad, ever since his successful performance at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

The 26-year-old singer recently had a chat with Channel 4, where he revealed details about himself. Davido who was described as the alpha male of Afropop by the presenter repeated that his house was searched by detectives in America at the age of 24, when he bought his first house.

Davido explained that he was the only African that moved into the neigbourhood and he had paid for the house in cash. According to him, he did not see the behaviour of the detectives as racist because he believes that some Americans were brought up and brainwashed to see African in a certain kind of way.

His words: “I was the only African person in that neighbourhood so I moved in and two days later, detectives came to my door. They came in and searched the whole house asking me what I do because I bought that house cash. I don’t have a problem with authorities but it might be shocking. I won’t say it is racism, that’s how they’ve been brainwashed. Living in America, you are brought up to think that Africa is a no-go area. In Africa, we are brought up to think that these people took everything from us so that is something that we have to fix.”

Davido further described the music industry as one of the best things for Africa. Noting that he has one of the biggest records in America and most people don’t understand what he is saying in the songs but they listen to it anyway. He said: “I have the biggest record ever in America right now, an African record. Most of the record is broken English, I’m speaking in broken English they don’t even know what I’m saying but it feels good.” “Being African is cool now. It’s not only music, there’s the clothes, food and the whole culture.”

Speaking about politics, Davido revealed that he might go into politics, adding that if he does not do so, he would be around it. The singer said: “I might probably go into politics. If I’m not in it 100%, I might just be around. There’s a lot of things going home that’s not right. If I was in that position, there’s a lot of things I’ll do differently.

All through the end of last year, the singer showed great interest in the politics of Nigeria, for someone who has always kept quiet when it comes to politics, it shows that Davido truly means business for this 2019 elections.