LAMBORGHINI VENENO ROADSTER is the Most Expensive Car in the World 2018 at the cost of $4.5million (£3.23 million)..Drive home this luxurious vehicle in classic style

*Anthony Paul Bamford owns 2 Ferrari 250 GTOs, Floyd Mayweather drives Lamborghini and Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita

*List of Most Expensive cars : Lamborghini Veneno Maybach Exelero, , Koenigsegg Agera R., Ferrari F60 America, Bugatti Chiron, Zenvo ST1; Lamborghini Reventon, Porsche 918 Spyder, Aston Martin Valkyrie, Limited Edition Bugatti Veyron, Mansory Vivere, Lykan Hypersport; Aston Martin Vulcan, McLaren P1 LM

*Possesses 750 horsepower, gets a 6.5-liter V12 engine, runs at 221mph

*Power delivered to all four wheels via Lambo’s 7-speed “ISR” transmission

* Slick gearbox capable of shifting gears almost as quickly as transmissions used in Formula One racecars

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

ONLY FEW PEOPLE IN THE WORLD HAVE THE FINANCIAL MUSCLE TO BE OWNERS OF THIS CHOICY CAR. THEY ARE WEALTHY, RICH AND ARE NEWSMAKERS. As at today, LAMBORGHINI VENENO ROADSTER has remained the Most Expensive Car in the World 2018 at the cost of $4.5million (£3.23 million). It is one of the most exclusive cars in the world, with a production run of just nine units.

Motor freaks believe Lamborghini Veneno Roadster has no roof — not even a fabric top. But Lamborghini in a statement easily argued: “There is no roof, just a strong rollover bar for optimum safety. The design is focused on optimum aerodynamics and stability through fast corners — with handling akin to that of a racing prototype.” Corroborated by an Italian automaker, who claims it is “fully road legal.”

The Lamborghini Veneno Roadster is based on the Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, but it’s about ten times more expensive. Like the hardtop version, the Veneno Roadster gets a 6.5-liter V12 engine that churns out 750 horsepower. The engine is mated to a seven-speed “IRS” transmission. The car features permanent all-wheel drive with a pushrod suspension. The roadster version has a top speed of 221 mph.

On the features, many of the Veneno Roadster’s exterior body panels are shared with the hardtop model. A premium has been put on aerodynamics. In fact, Lamborghini says “the front end works as a large aerodynamic wing.”

Power is delivered to all four wheels via Lambo’s 7-speed “ISR” transmission. This slick gearbox is capable of shifting gears almost as quickly as transmissions used in Formula One racecars. The Veneno’s boisterous body-work is crafted entirely out of carbon-fiber to keep weight to an absolute minimum. Some have criticized the Veneno’s design as being over-the-top, even for a Lamborghini. Then again, potential buyers probably don’t want their multi-million dollar supercar to blend into the background. Lamborgihini says the Veneno Roadster can hit a top speed of 221mph and spirit from zero to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds. Possesses 750 horsepower.

The only thing more remarkable than the look is the price — a whopping $4.5 million, clearly putting it on our list of the most expensive cars. The Veneno is fast, and that should come as no surprise.

For the records, Anthony Paul Bamford owns 2 Ferrari 250 GTOs and races them annually. Floyd Mayweather buys the most expensive car in the world. It costs nearly $5 million dollars. He is proud owner of a Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita.