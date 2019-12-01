REVEALING:

Nigeria’s Millionaire KING OF SCAM in America, REX ANYANWU busted for FAKE Marriage…Collect $10,000 from every African Immigrant, Paid 50 United States citizens $700 each for stage-managed ‘bogus wedding’

*Runs a fraudulent marriage factory for over 11 years to arrange ‘Green Cards’

*American Governmental shuts down his hoax business

*Lied to immigration officials to assist aliens in their illegal efforts to stay in the United State

*Citizens and immigrants testified in court that they often didn’t meet until day of the wedding

*Found guilty of conspiracy to commit visa fraud, alien harboring and even violating the law to gain citizenship for himself

* “He paid U.S. citizens to marry aliens and then lied to immigration officials to assist the aliens in their illegal efforts to stay in the United States. Anyanwu’s illegal business has been shut down and he will now lose his own citizenship”-U.S. Attorney office

*Sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $750,000

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

HE IS A NOTORIOUS CRIMINAL BY ALL STANDARDS. HE HAS BROUGHT SHAME TO NIGERIA BY HIS ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES IN GOD’S OWN COUNTRY. REX ANYANWU, regarded as the ‘Nigeria’s Millionaire King of Scam in America’ had been caught by the long arms of the law, as all his illegal activities had been busted. He had been arrested, convicted of arranging fake citizenship marriages.

Anyanwu, a resident of Lithia Springs deceived the people by calling himself a matchmaker, not knowing he is a criminal hiding under helping people to find good relationship whereas opposite is the same.

He was convicted of fraud for arranging marriages designed to help keep undocumented immigrants in the country, federal court officials said. Anyanwu was found guilty of conspiracy to commit visa fraud, alien harboring and even violating the law to gain citizenship for himself, authorities said.

According to U. S. Attorney Sally Quillian Yates, she reportedly said in a statement: “For at least 11 years, the defendant ran a fraudulent marriage factory,” said in a statement. “He paid U.S. citizens to marry aliens and then lied to immigration officials to assist the aliens in their illegal efforts to stay in the United States. Anyanwu’s illegal business has been shut down and he will now lose his own citizenship.”

Between 2001 and 2012, Anyanwu paid U.S. citizens $700 each to marry immigrants, many of them from Nigeria and Kenya, prosecutors said. And those immigrants paid as much as $10,000 to find Americans willing to marry them, prosecutors said.

Both citizens and immigrants testified in court that they often didn’t meet until the day of the wedding, sometimes even being introduced on the steps of the courthouse where the marriages were held.

Anyanwu advised the “couples” to bring changes of clothing to take photos purporting to show their lives together to fool immigration officials, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said he even filed bogus visa applications and forged names onto paperwork that was submitted to immigrations officials. And for an extra charge, Anyanwu would doctor up tax forms, leases, job verification letters and bills to show that couples actually were sharing a life together, court officials said.

Witnesses testified that Anyanwu even coached the fake couples, for a fee, on the questions that immigration inspectors asked during interviews so that they could provide answers that any legitimate couple would know, prosecutors said.

One witness from Huntsville, Ala., testified that when she was arrested for using a fraudulent identification while pretending to be the spouse of one of Anyanwu’s clients, he abandoned her in Atlanta and later threatened her in the hopes of keeping her from identifying his part in the caper, authorities said.

Another witness said she referred 50 U.S. citizens to him to get paid to marry people born in Africa, prosecutors said. Anyanwu sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $750,000, court officials said.