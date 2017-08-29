REVEALING OVERSEAS:

Nigerian-American, ADEPERO ODUYE Famous in AMERICA’S HOLLYWOOD on Theatre Productions, Action Movies activities…Won African-American Film Critics Award for Breakthrough performance

*Co-starred in the drama thriller ‘The Dinner’ with Richard Gere

*Celebrated as Best Female Lead at the Independent Spirit Awards

* ONE of 7 Children of Nigerian Parents studied at Cornell University

*Received over 20 Movie Awards, Co-winner of 2014 Academy Award

* Media Rating: The New York Times – Great Performances (2012), Time Magazine – Great Performances (2012), W Magazine – Best Performances issue (February 2012), Made COVER of Vanity Fair Issue 2012

SHE PASSIONATELY CHERISH MOVIES. She is very nice, highly intelligent, accommodating and consistently believe in creative ways of film production as an actor, producer and writer. ADEPERO ODUYE is a reflection of rich Nigerian story. She has won almost every awards available in Hollywood industry in United States.

Oduye’s breakout in movie role came in 2011 when she starred in Dee Rees’ critically acclaimed and award-winning independent film ‘Pariah’, for which she received several awards and a nomination for Best Female Lead at the Independent Spirit Awards. During her Golden Globe award acceptance speech for ‘The Iron Lady’, Meryl Streep mentioned some of her favorite performances of the year, highlighting Oduye in ‘Pariah’.

The following year, she joined an all-star cast in the Steel Magnolias television remake as Annelle Dupuy-Desoto, a role originated by Daryl Hannah. Oduye starred alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor in Steve McQueen’s historical drama ’12 Years a Slave’, winner of the 2014 Academy Award for Best Picture. She also appeared in Ava DuVernay’s short film ‘The Door’ part of Miu Miu’s ad campaign known as ‘The Women’s Tales’.

After several lead roles in regional theater productions, including ‘Eclipsed and The Bluest Eye’, Oduye made her Broadway debut opposite Cicely Tyson in Horton Foote’s The Trip To Bountiful.

In 2015, she shared the screen with Steve Carell in Adam McKay’s comedy-drama ‘The Big Short’, which won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

She made her directorial debut with ‘Breaking In’, a short film about a young black man’s first time being stopped and frisked by the NYPD, based on her brother’s early experience. The film has garnered several film festival acknowledgments and awards.

In 2017, she co-starred in the drama thriller ‘The Dinner’, with Richard Gere. She will appear in the upcoming sci-fi action film Geostorm.

Year Title Role Notes

2002 Water Woman Short film

2004 Fall Short film

On the Outs Adepero

2005 Law & Order Traci Sands TV series; Episode: “Birthright”

2006 Thee and a Half Thoughts Bodega Woman Short film

Half Nelson Crack Smoker

The Tested Mom Short film

Law & Order: Criminal Intent Jackie TV series; Episode: “The War at Home”

2007 Pariah Alike Short film

Wifey Kadijah TV film

2009 Sub Rosa Ayesha Short film

If I Leap Zipporah Short film

The Unusuals Regina Plank TV series; Episode: “The Circle Line”

2010 This Is Poetry Wife Short film

Tags Shayla Johns Short film

Louie Tarese TV series; Episode: “Dentist/Tarese”

2011 Men in Love Leo’s Ex Short film

Pariah Alike Black Reel Award for Best Breakthrough Performance

African-American Film Critics Association Award for Best Breakthrough Performance

Denver Film Festival Rising Star Award

Nominated – Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead

Nominated – NAACP Image Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture

Nominated – Black Reel Award for Best Actress

Nominated – Black Reel Award for Best Ensemble

2012 Steel Magnolias Annelle Dupuy Desoto TV film

NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special

Nominated – Black Reel Award for Best Supporting Actress

2013 The Door L Short film

2013 12 Years a Slave Eliza Nominated – Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

2015 My Name Is David

2015 Artemis Fall Commander Aiden Collins Short film

2015 Outliving Emily Meg (Segment 5)

2015 The Big Short Kathy Tao

2017 Geostorm Adisa

Oduye though born in Brooklyn, New York is one of seven children of Nigerian parents. She graduated pre-med from Cornell University and decided to pursue her passion for acting upon graduation.