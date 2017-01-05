REVEALING:

‘President BUHARI is Healthy Enough to Contest and WIN 2019 Elections in Nigeria’-Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria’s Minister of Transport

*Says: “This is a 74-year old man, he is no longer a 58-year-old man, he is not 50…he is not a young man”

* ‘Ill-health and his limited activities notwithstanding, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is fit enough to stand for re-election’

* “We are grateful that God has seen our President through the worst period of his convalescence in London. We pray that God continues to see him through this period of recuperation”-Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity)

BY TOLU OLUJOBI/POLITICAL REPORTER, ABUJA

NIGERIA’S MINISTER OF TRANSPORT, Rotimi Amaechi has stirred up another discuss on social media presently, as he reportedly said in a recent interview that President Muhammadu Buhari of Africa’s most populous black nation recuperating due to his challenging ill-health as confirmed by Presidency is fit enough to re-contest and fully win the 2019 Presidential elections, even as he is 74 years old now.

According to Amaechi’s interview monitored on Channels Television in Nigeria, he echoed that ill-health and his limited activities notwithstanding, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari “is fit enough” to stand for re-election.

His words: “If you look at the president since he came to the country, you will see there is a huge improvement.” Amaechi, who was the director-general of Buhari’s campaign said on Channel said: “President Buhari is regaining his weight. This is a 74-year old man, he is no longer a 58-year-old man, he is not 50…he is not a young man.”

Foor the records, Buhari left Nigeria on January 19 for London to “undergo routine medical check-ups” during a short holiday. He only returned on March 10 after an extended period of medical treatment. He also hinted at the possibility of him going back for more treatment.

Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State, one of the oil-rich states in the Niger Delta and currently of the two so-called super ministers in Buhari’s cabinet, believed the president’s infirmity was not serious enough to preclude him from putting in one more term.

But what Nigerians should be more worried about, Amaechi said, is his ability [or lack thereof] to provide good leadership and deliver on the campaign promises he made, which were just three, according to the former Rivers governor. Amaechi said: “He made three [campaign promises]. The rest are propagandas, social media propagandas.”

When asked if he would support Buhari if he stands for re-election in 2019, Amaechi replied in affirmative, “I will advise that he should. The president is fit enough to govern and if he makes the decision to run again, if he does, I don’t think there is anything wrong in supporting him.”

Shortly after his return from London in March, Buhari acknowledged he was terribly sick but did not disturb him from re-contesting election. There was no reason for Nigerians to panic. It said Buhari scale down his activities at the Nigerian seat of power on doctors’ advice.

Further, Amaechi said: “I couldn’t recall being so sick since I was a young man,” he said at a meeting with security chiefs and ministers. He also confessed to receiving ‘blood transfusions’ and going to the laboratories and so on and so forth”.

Also, he has been absent from the last couple of Federal Executive Council meetings usually held at the presidential villa, leaving Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to chair those meetings. Moreover, The Guardian reported that he was also missing the Juma’at prayer at Aso Villa mosque last Friday.

But the presidency insisted that Nigerians should keep praying for President Buhari as he is recuperating. In a Press Statement, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) says “As eager as he is to be up and about, the President’s doctors have advised on his taking things slowly, as he fully recovers from the long period of treatment in the United Kingdom some weeks ago.

“President Buhari himself, on his return to the country, made Nigerians aware of the state of his health while he was in London. Full recovery is sometimes a slow process, requiring periods of rest and relaxation, as the Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed, intimated in his press briefing after the FEC meeting on Wednesday.

“Despite his lack of visibility, Nigerians should rest assured that President Buhari has not abdicated his role as Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria. He receives daily briefings on the activities of government, and confers regularly with his Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo. His private residence, in which he has been spending the majority of his time recently, also has a fully equipped office.

“God is the giver of life and health. We are grateful that He has seen our President through the worst period of his convalescence in London. We are thankful that the President has passed a number of benchmarks already. We pray that God continues to see him through this period of recuperation.

“The Presidency hereby assures the good people of Nigeria that, despite the insinuations of a number of media organisations, there is no need for apprehension over the health of our President, Muhammadu Buhari.

“President Buhari’s absence at the Federal Executive Council meeting of Wednesday, April 26, was a last minute decision; otherwise, the cabinet and the public might have been alerted in advance.”