ROFOROFO FIGHT:

Executive Jet Airline owner in Nigeria is Arrogantly silly, I have ordered our 20,000 Marlians to boycott your useless plane-Naira MARLEY, Nigerian musician

…’My management did not know it was some useless Marlian people that chattered our jet’, says Chairman of the airline, Dr Sam Iwuajoku

* ‘The fact that the Almighty has blessed you, shouldn’t make u look down on anyone! Mr executive jet calling us useless is not only defamation but oppressive’

* “Thanking God we did not crash on your flight as we nearly did”

BY TIMMY AKIODE/AVIATION REPORTER

Azeez Adeshina Fashola, professionally known as Naira Marley in Nigeria’s music industry has fired back at the staff and management of Executive Jet Services Ltd to whom he dubbed ‘arrogant, silly,’ regarding the manner he was lambasted and ridiculed for flying the private jet on a chattered level. Naira Marley argues: ‘nobody is useless.’

During the week, controversial singer and songwriter, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, professionally known as Naira Marley, was in the news again for the wrong reason.

The 26 years old Agege, Lagos State-born self-acclaimed president of his equally controversial fan base, “Marlians” and his crew reportedly boarded an Executive Jet Services Ltd flight to Abuja amidst the ban on interstate movement as a result of COVID-19.

The incident caused the federal authorities to sanction the airline for breaking government order.

But in a bid to save his neck and business from the sledge hammer of government, the Chairman of the airline, Dr Sam Iwuajoku, wrote a letter of apology to the Minister of Aviation, explaining that the airline mistook the name of the street music sensation for the name of the Hon Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola.

The airline boss ended the letter by saying, “My crew did not know it was some useless people that chattered our jet.”

In a quick reaction same day to the said expression, Naira Marley retorted in a tweet: “The cost of living working-class/middle-class is too high. The fact that the Almighty has blessed you, shouldn’t make u look down on anyone! Mr executive jet calling us useless is not only defamation but oppressive. The statement by the CEO is arrogant and silly. #NobodyIsUseless.”

As a follow up, the commander of the “Marlian Army” ordered all Marlians to boycott the airline.

“Do u know that over 20,000 Marlians travel with executive jet a month. We won’t be using ur useless airline again for calling us useless.

“Thank God we didn’t crash on that flight sha because we nearly did. We didn’t book the flight ourselves,” he further tweeted

