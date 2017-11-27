ROYAL HONOR FOR NIGERIA IN BRITAIN :

BIRMINGHAM City University Celebrates NIGERIA’S Most Famous KING, Ooni of IFE…Seeks to strengthen ties between British institution and over 40 million people he represents in Africa

*51st Ooni of the Yoruba people selected from 21 contenders shines in UK

*Visit applaud achievements of 1,000 graduates from the University living in Nigeria, holding eminent positions in fields as diverse as banking, finance, higher education, government

* His Imperial Majesty, King Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi: “We are proud to be associated with this University and to be in the thoughts and feelings of your students who are potential leaders of our great country of Nigeria and the entire black race.”

*Scholarships for prospective Yoruba students commencing their studies in 2018 at Birmingham City University now available

* Additional Speeches made by Oluwadamilola Adebambo, President of the Nigerian Society at Birmingham City University Students’ Union and Akin Babasanya, University alumnus and President of the Yoruba Descendants in the Midlands

BY TOLU ADEBOLA, REPORTER, BIRMINGHAM CITY & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

HE’S A LEADER AMONG KINGS, FIRST IN ROYALS IN THE BLACK RACE, His Imperial Majesty, KING ADEYEYE OGUNWUSI, the Ooni of Ile-Ife, is a royal father that is respected across the world: from governments, institutions and among policy makers. The Ooni of Ife has ensured he successfully help re-brand Nigeria wherever he travels, as he received royal treatment in far away Birmingham City University on Friday, November 24, 2017.

His Imperial Majesty, King Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ile-Ife, has visited Birmingham City University (http://www.bcu.ac.uk) as he seeks to strengthen ties between the United Kingdom institution and the more than 40 million people he represents in Africa.

King Adeyeye is the 51st Ooni of the Yoruba people – most of whom live in Nigeria – and was selected from 21 contenders to the throne in 2015. He was accompanied with his entourage as the Ooni’s visit provided an opportunity to

celebrate the achievements of around 1,000 graduates from the University who live in Nigeria and who hold eminent positions in fields as diverse as banking and finance, higher education and government.

His Imperial Majesty, King Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ile-Ife, said: “It’s an honour to be in front of all of you, and particularly to be here at

Birmingham City University. Most importantly I want to thank the Vice-Chancellor for taking his time to welcome all of us to this beautiful University. It’s a great honour and we will not forget what you have done today.

“We are proud to be associated with this University and to be in the thoughts and

feelings of your students who are potential leaders of our great country of Nigeria

and the entire black race. Africa is the next frontier if the entire world. It is a continent that everyone has a stake in. All of humanity has a stake in it. Everyone has a cot there, that’s where the entire history of mankind began. We belong to one big happy family and that’s what we should preach.” He also spoke of the historic significance of Africa and appealed for global unity.

Speeches were also given by Oluwadamilola Adebambo, President of the Nigerian

Society (https://www.bcusu.com/organisation/8778) at Birmingham City University

Students’ Union (BCSU) and Akin Babasanya, University alumnus and President of the Yoruba Descendants in the Midlands. It is thought there are almost 100,000 Yoruba people currently living in the UK.

For Professor Philip Plowden, Vice-Chancellor, Birmingham City University, he said: “We welcome over 24,000 students from around 80 countries and our Nigerian scholars are integral to our diversity and success going forward. Today’s visit by His Imperial Majesty is a chance for us to reflect on our collective past, present and future, and celebrate the success of our Nigerian students, both here and in their home country. I hope today will mark the beginning of even more fruitful partnerships between Birmingham City University and Nigeria, and the Yoruba people in particular.”

Following his speech, the Vice-Chancellor announced, in the Ooni’s honour, that a

series of partial scholarships would be made available to prospective Yoruba

students commencing their studies in 2018 at Birmingham City University. The

scholarship, based on merit, was further marked by the exchange of a commemorative plate from the Vice-Chancellor to His Imperial Majesty.

The event in Birmingham concluded with a performance from a Nigerian student at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. Classical singer John Eclou from Edo State was accompanied by postgraduate Stefanos Politsakis from Greece on the piano and received a standing ovation from the gathered crowd. Gifts were also exchanged on the stage before a lunch comprising of traditional English and Nigerian cuisines was served.

Birmingham City University’s alumni occupy senior positions in a wide range of

organisations across Nigeria including Diamond Bank, Afe Babalola University, MTN Nigeria Communications Limited, the Nigerian Ports Authority and WebbFontaine Nigeria.

Home to the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, Birmingham School of Art and Birmingham School of Media, Birmingham City University is England’s largest producer of creative professionals outside the South East. Popular courses among Nigerian students at Birmingham City University include Business, Engineering and Law.

Also, on Saturday 25 November, the Ooni attended ‘The Phoenix Newspaper 7th Gala Dinner’ and Awards Presentation at the International Convention Centre in the city, as well as meet with Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands; Councillor Anne Underwood, Lord Mayor of Birmingham; and the European and International Affairs team at Birmingham City Council.

Given further assistance from the Birmingham Commonwealth Association, the Ooni visited the Bullring shopping centre and the city’s annual Frankfurt Christmas

Market – the largest authentic German Christmas market outside of Germany or

Austria.

The Ooni hopes his time in Birmingham will help to forge a long lasting partnership

between the Kingdom of Ile-Ife and the British city across business, cultural

exchange, education and investments.

Speaking at the event at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, Oluwadamilola Adebambo, President of the Nigerian Society at Birmingham City University, said that her grandmother had encouraged to maintain her links with Nigeria and spoke of her ‘love’ for Birmingham and the University.

Her words: “My grandmother always told me about the importance of keeping that link with my culture and heritage. And today I am President of the Nigerian Society here. When I came to Birmingham for an Open Day the first thing I fell in love with was the city. Then I visited the campus and fell in love with the building. I fell in

love with the University.”