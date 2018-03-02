SACRILEGE IN EUROPE:

BY IJEOMA OGBAKU/CRIME REPORTER, ITALY

A 29 YEAR OLD NIGERIAN, INNOCENT OSEGHALE, originally from Edo State, Nigeria, an Asylum seeker in Italy has committed an abomination by killing an 18 year old innocent Italian teenager, Pamela Mastropietro. Eye witness account confirmed that Oseghale, a drug dealer dismembered the defenseless body of the Italian, parked into two suitcases and dumped in the countryside outside Pollenza near Macerata in Marche.

Oseghale has also been charged with murder and disposing of a body. He denied the charges and tried to accuse two other people who police have been cleared by investigators. Carabinieri forensic police found bloodstained clothes belonging to the victim and other blood traces at the suspect’s (Oseghale’s) home.

They also found a receipt from a nearby pharmacy where the victim had bought a syringe. The woman had voluntarily left a drug rehab centre at nearby Corridonia on January 29. Oseghale has a record for drugs offences, police said.

He was pinned down by CCTV footage of the area where the suitcases were dumped, and by a witness who said he saw him carrying the suitcases there. Mastropietro is believed to have been killed on the morning of January 30, police said. Investigation continues.