Sad Exit in USA!

Famous Nigerian born American Afro-soul Music Producer AYORINDE FABORO, a.k.a Dr Frabz shot dead in Maryland

…earlier worked with Davido, Naeto C, Wizkid, Dagrin;YQ, Shank, Omawunmi among others

* 35-year-old was out at night to get some groceries, Nigerian community in United States in mourning mode, matter under Police investigation

*Produced hit songs like ‘Dagrin’s ‘Thank God’, ‘Bombay’ and ‘Joy’, his latest single titled ‘No Room for Heartaches’ released in May last year

*“Oh my God, persevering face, my dear brother, Dr. Frabz, this is such terrible news, just heard that he was shot, who did this? I am so pained right now what kind of news is this?”-Nikki Laoye, a musician

* BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief

HE WAS SEEN AS A MUSIC legend in the whole of Maryland, United States. AYORINDE FABORO, popularly known as ‘Dr Frabz’, a happy-going 35-year-old Nigerian born American music producer had been shot dead around his house environment under the cover of darkness while out to get few groceries some days ago.

By-standers around the incident took to their heels when they heard the gun shot, while Dr Frabz fell down and was groaning in pain. He was in the pool of his blood, as it took few on-lookers to summon up courage to dial 911. And at that period, the sensational music producer had died. He has worked with several music stars such as Naeto C, Davido, Wizkid, Dagrin, YQ, Shank and Omawunmi among others.

The producer’s death was confirmed by singer Nikki Laoye on Saturday, no further details were shared. She tweeted “Oh my God, persevering face, my dear brother, Dr. Frabz, this is such terrible news, just heard that he was shot, who did this? I am so pained right now what kind of news is this?”

Reaction from other artists (unedited):

Colleague and musician, Samklef tweeted: “One of Nigeria’s legendary producers just died. Sad day for me, RIP legend, Dr Frabz, we spoke two weeks ago. You asked how is Houston treating me? I came to Maryland, yesterday only for me to hear that you are no more. What a sad day? A brother is gone, another producer gone, RIP”.

Other celebrities who tweeted their condolence messages on social media include: Seyi Shay, DJ Neptune among others.

Dr Frabz from Ekiti State started music at the age of six when he started playing the piano. He went professional in 2006 with the moniker, Dr Frabz which stands for Dr Flavour, Rhythm and Blues. After creating N’sayne Entertainment.

Dr Frabz during his life time produced hit songs like ‘Dagrin’s’, ‘Thank God’, ‘Bombay’ and ‘Joy’. His latest single titled ‘No Room for Heartaches’ was released in May last year

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens.

To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.