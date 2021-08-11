SAD!

Newly married Nigerian, RICHARD ELUEMUNOR drowns while rescuing swimmer in Russia…Deceased Russian wife facing online attacks

*Wife, Natalia cries, saying: ‘I began receiving death threats after I posted a farewell message on Instagram, which prompted nationalist, anti-woman blogger Vladislav Pozdnyakov to mock my husband’s death on social media’

*BY RUSKY AKROV/Russian Correspondent

A NIGERIAN undergraduate, RICHARD ELUEMUNOR at the Kaliningrad State Technical University lose his life recently while trying to rescue another swimmer at the age of 26. Regrettably, the deceased Russian wife, Natalie had been in tears for facing racist attacks online on social media just for defending her late husband.

Natalia, the Russian wife of the drowned Nigerian student had repeatedly faced racist online attacks driven by a notorious hate group leader. Richard drowned on a city beach recently in Russia’s western exclave of Kaliningrad, unable to break free from a current out of which he had pushed a drowning woman. He died less than a year after getting married, according to his obituary on the Kaliningrad State Technical University’s website.

The wife said she had been receiving death threats after she posted a farewell message on Instagram, prompting nationalist, anti-woman blogger Vladislav Pozdnyakov to mock her husband’s death on social media.

“Pozdnyakov published my personal data and mocked my photos with Richard,” she told the Podyom news website Tuesday. “There are many angry and negative comments, threats and gloating, but there’s no point in contacting the police.”

In comments to the independent Dozhd broadcaster, Natalia said Pozdnyakov’s followers had threatened to kill, burn, and drown her, but noted that her husband’s “heroic act has no skin color.”

“My main duty now is to see my husband off on his last journey. I won’t tell you where and when because they promised to kill everyone who’ll be there,” Natalie told Podyom.

A Change.org petition signed by 1,300 people calls on the Russian government to issue a post-humous award of bravery to Eluemunor.

The racist attacks against Eluemunor by Pozdnyakov’s followers comes a week after Dozhd anchor Anna Mongayt received similar death threats from his online community for interviewing a same-sex couple.

Pozdnyakov, who founded the “Male State” hate group on social media that boasted 150,000 members at its peak, was convicted of inciting hatred toward women and handed a suspended sentence in 2018. His sentence was overturned the following year.

The VKontakte social media platform blocked the “Male State” group last year.

