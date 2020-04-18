SAD!

Nigerian Chairman of defunct Sosoliso Airlines, VICTOR IKWUEMESI Dies of Coronavirus in London…After few weeks in Intensive Care Unit

* Nurses removed oxygen from him to eat after weeks on drips, struggled to breath on his own

* Immediately placed on ventilator and died shortly after

* Earlier admitted in a British hospital for High Fever, Pneumonia, Lung infection

BY ERIC DEMUDIA/REPORTER, London

THE DEFUNCT CHAIRMAN OF Sosoliso Airlines, Victor Ikwuemesi has lost his life to the dreaded Coronavirus in a London Hospital after several weeks of struggling to stay alive. The deceased suffered underlying conditions of High Fever, Pneumonia and Lung Infection. After his admission in a British medical care, he had struggled to fight off this disease, eventually gave up the ghost.

His death was corroborated by a close friend of the family, Ikechi Uko, who said the entrepreneur was admitted in a London hospital for an undisclosed illness, and later tested positive for Coronavirus in the hospital.

Uko, a close friend of the son of the late Ikwuemesi who happened to be the Managing Director of the Sosoliso Airlines while his father was the Chairman, described the death of the airline chief as very sad.

According to reports, late airline chief before his death was placed in an intensive care unit but when the oxygen was removed from him to eat, he found it difficult to breath on his own. He was then placed on ventilator and he died shortly.

For the record, a reliable source in the United Kingdom Hospital told our reporter that Ikwuemesi underlying conditions may have contributed greatly to his demise.

Additional reports from Nigerian Tribune

