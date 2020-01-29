SADLY BATTLING STROKE!

Nigeria’s Nollywood Actor, ERNEST ASUZU spotted topless at Lagos Shoprite, begging for alms to feed…lament to passers-by ‘he’s been abandoned’

*Tears-up that no one in the movie industry cares for his survival, wearing a blue jean pants and bathroom slippers

BY KESTA AMAECHI/REPORTER, LAGOS

IN EYES LIT IN TEARS, ERNEST ASUZU, a leading Nigerian actor presently undergoing stroke ailment was sighted topless within the premises of Shoprite located in Surulere, Lagos begging for alms to feed, while wearing a blue jean pants and bathroom slippers.

The revelation now posted on viral video posted by a passerby revealed the actor once known for his vibrant acting and interpretation of movie roles was captured shirtless, as he confirmed the details of his predicament. He is telling everyone that he ha been abandoned.

The passerby known by his social media handle, ‘Bolingo 2014’ said that Nollywood is a disgrace as he was stunned to see the veteran actor in such emaciated state with no help from his colleagues in the entertainment industry, prompting the video

