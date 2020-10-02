SADLY PAINFUL!

Nigerian born former Texas College athlete, MICHAEL IFY EGWUAGU Arrested for Stabbing Pregnant blood Sister 26 times to death...caught on recorded door camera saying: ‘I killed my sister, I killed Jennifer’

* 25-year-old suspect handcuffed, taken by police into custody

* Victim, Jennifer Chioma Ebichi, 32, was found suffering from multiple stab wounds at a home in Pflugerville, 17 miles north of Austin.

* Arrest affidavit alleges that Egwuagu was seen on doorbell camera video holding a knife as he left the home after the killing

* ‘I believe Ebichi was stabbed one to two dozen times and died as a result of multiple stab wounds’ -Chief Medical Examiner J. Keith Pinckard

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief

THE NIGERIAN COMMUNITY WAS thrown into mourning when a-25-year old Nigerian former college footballer at University of Texas, Austin, MICHAEL IFY EGWUAGUA was caught on door bell camera stabbing his own pregnant blood sister, Jennifer Chioma Ebichi twenty six times to death, having acted somewhat strange as if he had suffered mental crisis.

The 32-year old victim, Ebichi, died recently after she was stabbed multiple times near Austin. She was pregnant with her third child. This Texas man was charged with stabbing his pregnant sister to death. Egwuagu, 25, was taken into custody recently, the same day that Jennifer Chioma Ebichi, 32, was found suffering from multiple stab wounds at a home in Pflugerville, about 17 miles north of Austin.

Ebichi, who was in the first trimester of pregnancy, died at the scene, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. An arrest affidavit alleges that Egwuagu was seen on doorbell camera video holding a knife as he left the home after the killing. It says the video recorded him telling a church member who had come to check on Ebichi: “I killed Jennifer.”

Chief Medical Examiner J. Keith Pinckard said he believed Ebichi was stabbed one to two dozen times and died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Authorities were called to the home just before 5 p.m. for a report that a woman had been stabbed. When deputies arrived, they found Ebichi on the kitchen floor suffering from “obvious injuries to her abdomen and face,” the affidavit states.

Egwuagu was found in the street outside the home naked with blood on him and an 8- to 10-inch bloody knife on the ground next to him. He was taken into custody on a murder charge.

Ebichi’s twin brother, Martin Egwuagu, told deputies that their sister texted him around 5:30 a.m. stating that Michael Egwuagu was at the home and “was having a crisis,” according to the affidavit. Martin Egwuagu said that he talked to his brother to calm him down and that Michael Egwuagu “made several strange statements,” it says.

Martin Egwuagu said his sister texted him again at around 4:10 p.m., this time asking him to come to the house. When he arrived, a church member was standing outside with Ebichi’s oldest child, who was covered in blood, according to the affidavit, which says Martin Egwuagu told deputies that he found Ebichi’s body inside the home and heard her younger child crying.

Martin Egwuagu said his brother was in the street and appeared to be praying. Michael Egwuagu, who had blood on his clothes, kept making statements that Martin Egwuagu was “one of the good ones,” according to the affidavit. The document then states that Michael Egwuagu stripped naked and dumped his bloody clothes in a neighbor’s garbage can.