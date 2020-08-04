SADLY!

‘We can tell you that 22 Nigerians have died of Coronavirus in Europe’ –Nigerians in Diaspora Organization Europe

…18 in UK, 3 in Italy and 1 in Spain

Not less than 25 other Nigerians are currently hospitalised due to infection from the virus

* ‘The figures were compiled from the information provided by the country chapters of the organisation around the world’- Hon. Kenneth Gbandi, chairman of NIDOE

TWENTY-TWO NIGERIANS may have lost their precious lives to the dreaded Coronavirus in Europe as the pandemic cuts across every nation of the world causing havoc. Corroborating this view, Nigerians in Diaspora Organization Europe, NIDOE made the declaration claiming 18 Nigerians so far died in United Kingdom, three in Italy and One in Spain.

In a press statement issued by Hon. Kenneth Gbandi, chairman of NIDOE, the figures were compiled from the information provided by the country chapters of the organisation. Observers believe that the figures are most likely to be much higher since those cited were cases that were well known in the respective Nigerian communities.

Among the Nigerian victims of the pandemic in Europe are Dr Alfa Saadu, a UK-based retired medical doctor who died on Tuesday (31 March) in London. He was infected with the virus while volunteering in a hospital in London. Early in March another Nigerian, Saraju Olumide Okunuga, died in the Italian city of Modena. A pathologist, he was the president of Egbe Omo Yoruba in the Emilia Romagna region and the vice president of Yoruba National Community Italy.

Gbandi called on Nigerians in Europe to adhere to official social contact restrictions to protect themselves and their families, while encouraging community leaders – be they cultural, religious, political and social, to mobilise their members for mutual support at this critical period. NIDOE is currently carrying out a campaign, tagged NIDSAFE, to encourage Nigerians in Europe to adopt various self-help measures to support each other and also lend a helping hand to their compatriots at home as a result of the emergency situation caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“NIDSAFE initiative is primarily conceived to support all measures already put in place in our respective countries of residence, and for the NIDOE country Chair or representative to:

1. Keep a close track of the situation of all Nigerians in their respective countries – both NIDO and non-NIDO members

2. Maintain a very close contact with officials of the Nigerian Embassy in their respective countries

3. Disseminate authentic and up-to-date situation report in their various countries and its implications for Nigeria and Nigerians

4. Assist as far as possible with official facilitation that requires the intervention of the authorities when such help is intentionally or unintentionally missing and to communicate same to designated Federal Government authorities for intervention when necessary

5. Prepare the Diaspora for the eventual social and economic long-term fallout of the COVID-19 crisis and possible consequences to homeland development.

6. Begin a Diaspora professional mapping in our respective countries for eventual and effective engagement with our respective countries of residence and designated state and federal agencies and non-governmental organizations back home in full preparation of Nigeria and Nigerians for the long-term effects of the COVID-19 crisis.”

Nigerians in the Diaspora are urged to report a case of Coronavirus infection in their community or an emergency situation connected to the pandemic to the following WhatsApp Numbers:

Name of Country Chair Country WhatsApp No. Adeyemi S. Aderemi NIDO Portugal +351 920 285 264 Andrew Iduh NIDO Spain +34 602 16 36 27 CEC NIDO Poland +49 170 98 78 494 CEC NIDO Denmark +49 170 98 78 494 Dr. Johnson Odibo NIDO Swiss +41 78 691 14 76 Dr. E. Oparaocha NIDO Grecce +30 694 884 3304 CEC NIDO Turkey +49 170 98 78 494 Dr. Felix Otusile NIDO Ukraine +380 93 664 7156 Dr. Ibekwe A. Lawrence NIDO Italy +39 347 462 8169 Dr. Joy Chidinma Opara NIDO Georgia +995 574 87 00 66 Dr. Rosalyn Dressman NIDO Germany +49 162 4336964 Engr. Obinna Ugwu NIDO UK North +44 7713 172239 Engr Smart Ogunbunmi NIDO Austria +43 650 7627861 Engr. Solomon Ogbaji NIDO France +33 6 27 64 25 31 Ini Eno Udo NIDO Azerbaijan +994 50 455 47 21 Jossy Chinedu Ibe NIDO Slovakia +421 940 376 654 Michael Adekeye NIDO Belux +32 493 87 96 81 CEC NIDO Ireland +353 87 757 8538 Mr. Ernest Ngadiuba NIDO Sweden +46 70 415 83 82 Mr. Julius Nwankpa NIDO Netherlands +31 6 54247299 CEC NIDO Finland +49 170 98 78 495 Rex Essenowo NIDO Russia +7 925 518-18-36 Sir Chibuzo Ubochi NIDO UK South +44 7949 592489 NIDOE HQ Central Exec. Council +353 87 757 8538

The NIDOE chairman assured that the organisation was committed to representing the interests of Nigerians at all times and appealed for greater support for it to enable it fulfil its mission.

