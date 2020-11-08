Satan in the House of worship!

Nigerian ‘Man-of-God’, General Overseer of The Church of Lord, EBENEZER AJIGBOTOLUWA impregnates two blood sisters, dupe mother of N2million…blames the Devil, congregants flee

* Suspect earlier turned-fugitive procures abortion for victims in a private clinic in Abeokuta

* ‘I reported the matter at Lafenwa police station after I got sick in 2018 and was taken to the Church in Olomoore, Abeokuta for spiritual healing. The pastor took advantage of my sickness and asked me to move my entire family of six into the church premises to avoid being afflicted with the same sickness. There and then, the prophet started having sex with my daughters of 16 and 13 years of age without my knowledge’-mother of the victims

* “In compliance with the Commissioner of Police directive, the DPO led his men on intelligence, technical based investigation, and their efforts paid off when the prophet was arrested on the 6th of August 2020 at about 5:00am. On interrogation, he confessed to the allegations and that it was the reason why he ran away when he heard that police were looking for him”-Ogun State Police

*BY OLUYEMI ADELADE/CRIME REPORTER, ABEOKUTA

BY ALL STANDARDS, the House of God ought to be a place of safety, last haven for peace and refuge. For Ebenezer Ajigbotoluwa, General Overseer of The Church of Lord, Olomore, Abeokuta, Ogun State, it means something different. To him, it is a place where lustful desires and untamed libido are satisfied. Police in Ogun State have arrested the Founder of The Church of Lord for allegedly defiling and impregnating two teenage sisters (names withheld), even as he dupes mother of the girls to the tune of N2million.

The suspect was arrested following a report at the Lafenwa Police Station by the mother of the victims.

“The suspect was arrested following a report by the mother of the victims who reported at Lafenwa police station that she fell sick sometime in 2018 and was taken to the church for spiritual healing. She stated further that the pastor took advantage of her sickness and asked her entire family of six to move into the church premises to avoid being afflicted with the same sickness. There and then, the prophet started having sex with her daughters of 16 years and 13 years of age unknown to her,” narrate Ogun State Police spokesman

He said: “The pastor impregnated the two underaged girls and went on to procure abortion for them in a private clinic. Aside from this, the prophet also defrauded the family of N2million cash which he took for what he called spiritual cleansing.

“Upon the report, the DPO Lafenwa Division, CSP Muraina Ayilara, led his men to the church but the place was deserted. The CP then directed that the suspect be hunted for and brought to book. In compliance with the CP’s directive, the DPO and his men embarked on intelligence and technical based investigation, and their efforts paid off when the prophet was arrested on the 6th of August 2020 at about 5:00am. On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of most of the allegations leveled against him and that it was the reason why he ran away when he heard that police were looking for him.”

Oyeyemi further said the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation. (New Telegraph)

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens.

To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)





