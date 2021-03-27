SCAM!

United Nation’s agency, Global Fund defraud a Nigerian firm, Zenith Carex in the sum of N68million…reneged to honor earlier contract execution agreement made in presence of United States Agency for International Development

*Relationship soured when Zenith Carex demand for balance payment of projects after 30days

*Playing the blame-game Global Fund alleged embattled Nigerian company shortchange it of US$3million

*Zenith Carex officially writes Nigeria’s Minister of Health to demand full investigation against Blackmail, Intimidation

*Plus evidential document attached for clarity

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief & AJOKE BOLUWATIFE, Health Reporter, Abuja

THIS is not the best of time for a prominent United Nation agency, Global Fund as its business activities in the Nigeria health industry has opened up its non-compliance to honor an earlier approval agreement made with a Nigerian indigenous firm, Zenith Carex witnessed in writing by United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Documents viewed by our reporters showed that Global Fund is still owing Zenith Carex a huge sum of N68million.

In a bid to get this refund quickly, Zenith Carex has written Nigeria’s Hon. Minister for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, to intervene in a letter he titled: ‘Imminent International Intimidation And Bilateral Blackmail Of A Business Relationship/Partnership by Chemonics International INC SAII And Its Associates’, stating all that transpired and the scope of their business relationship.”

The Global Fund, an international financing and partnership organization that aims to “attract, leverage and invest additional resources to end the epidemics of HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria to support attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals has unjustly refused to honor an agreement reached with a Nigerian indigenous company, Zenith Carex (‘Zenith’), between 2017 and 2019.

For the record, between 2017 and 2019 Zenith Carex, a sub-contractor of Chemonics International (‘Chemonics’), successfully executed and managed an integrated supply chain for Global Fund Principal recipients in Nigeria and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) , but in April 2019, the Global Fund Nigeria Country Team alerted the Global Fund Office of Inspector General (OIG) after Chemonics made a request for additional funds and forecast multi-million-dollar budget overruns on their fixed-price Global Fund contracts due to the some exigencies during the execution of the project.

During the period, all transactions were properly documented. Consignments were duly delivered to the appointed/appropriate locations and all paper works signed. Problem started when Zenith Carex demanded for the balance of the payments for the projects they have executed which amounts to thousands of US dollars and had been unpaid in excess of the contractually stipulated 30 days.

In order to oppress and cheat this indigenous Nigerian company, The Global Fund, an agency established by the United Nations, in a series of petitions, alleged that Zenith Carex defrauded Global Fund-supported programs of US$3 million by systematically inflating invoices for the distribution of health commodities to warehouses and health facilities throughout Nigeria.

But, in an attempt to deny them the payment of their balance, the Country Team in an attempt intimidate and blackmail a Nigeria company, engaged the Global Fund Local Fund Agent (LFA) to examine potential causes of the overspend, which led to the identification of numerous unsupported sub-contractor expenditures.

As neither the outcome of the LFA work nor statements from Chemonics fully explained the root cause or extent of the budget overruns, the Global Fund OIG allegedly opened a proactive investigation into potential fraud in the supply chain.

During their ‘gangaroo’ investigation, Chemonics’ Office of Business Conduct (OBC), cooperated closely with the Global Fund OIG and provided extensive documentation. The Global Fund OIG and Chemonics OBC conducted a joint field mission to Abuja in February 2020 and Zenith assisted investigators by attending interviews but, in order to oppress and cheat the Nigerian company, Global Fund, came with spurious allegations, alleging that Zenith inflated distribution invoices up to ten-fold and misrepresented the services executed, resulting in overcharging of US$3 million.

OIG/GF in a report that was filled with misrepresentation of facts and distorted information in a clear act of racist and also said; Chemonics’ controls were ineffective in identifying the fraudulent invoices. Staff were negligent in reviewing the invoices and supporting documentation, and approved inflated invoices that were not in line with the contracts, for over two years.

They also alleged that there was evidence of collusion between Zenith and Chemonics staff, including a key Director who approved all of Zenith’s fraudulent invoices and who sat on the tender evaluation panel. Saying Zenith’s tender submission contained willful errors and omissions, and suspicious bid pricing.

They also said Chemonics’ inadequate financial monitoring in the local office and Headquarters led to retrospective identification of cost overruns, making it more difficult for Chemonics and the Global Fund Secretariat to identify the fraud thereby asking for a refund of US$712,588, or 93% of the total charges, by invoicing for truck tonnage (the gross weight of the trucks used to transport goods) supplied by Zenith.

As at the time of filling this story, Global Fund is yet to pay this money owed to the Nigerian company.

