SELLING OFF HER FUTURE TO GREED:

INEC Supporting staff, NYSC lady collects N1.5Million part-payment Bribe to destroy Ballot papers in Imo state…hid thumb-printed votes inside khaki trousers, under-pant, brassier, shoes

* Caught in a bush in Ndiuloukwu Umuowere after disappearing from polling booth

*Suspect was expected to collect a balance of N1.5million after completing mission

* Arrested by security operatives, confess: ‘Devil and politicians deceived me’

BY IKENNA CHINEDU/CRIME REPORTER, IMO STATE

A NIGERIAN Lady (names with held), contracted as a Supporting staff for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is presently singing like the ‘Kenerry bird’ in Imo state police command custody as she is confessing to investigators how politicians in the state lured her to corner all the ballot box thumb-printed by the electorates into the bush been that she was given the sum of N1.5million part-payment, expected to collect a balance of N1.5million after she may have completed the mission.

Eye witness account had it that this female National Youth Corp members was Saturday caught in a bush in Ndiuloukwu Umuowere, Imo State destroying ballot papers after she ran away with already thumb-printed ballot boxes, hid the voting papers inside her khaki trousers, under-pant, brassier and shoes. Some vigilant voters who were surprised the way she ran away into the bush alerted security operatives, who upon searching her found that she is a mole in INEC. She was arrested and presently being prosecuted for violating the national electoral laws. Upon her arrest, she had screamed: “It was the Devil and politicians that lured me into this evil plan.”

Parts of the incidence was conformed by a Facebook user, Oke Tunde, posted photos of the female Corps member caught destroying the ballot papers after Nigeria’s election.

“It is not known yet who paid her to carry out this devilish act but it is hoped that the security agencies would get to the root of the incident while the NYSC would be expected to take appropriate action against her,’said Tunde.