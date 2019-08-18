SENTENCED TO 13 MONTHS IN AMERICAN PRISON:

TWO NIGERIAN Yahoo Boys in Trouble for STEALING the sum of $487,000 Cash…OLUGBOYEGA AKINLOYE FASANYA, ANTHONY CHIDOZIE EZIKE altered fake checks

* The 36-year-olds deposit fraudulent checks totaling $1.2 million in banks and withdrew $487,000 cash before the fraud was detected

*Submitted counterfeit traveling international passports from Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa as form of identification to avoid detection

* Fasanya ordered to pay $380,000 in restitution to the affected banks while Ezike has been ordered to pay back $230,000, await deportation after serving JAIL term

* “Fasanya and Ezike agreed that they actually committed the crime. They admitted they altered the checks and deposited them into American banks in Rhode Island and Massachusetts”-U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Stephen Dambruch

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief, Naija Standard

THEY ARE NIGERIANS WHO LIKES TO LIVE ON THE FAST LANE. THEY CAME ON B1/B2 VISITOR’S VISA TO UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, BUT THERE IS CRIME IN THEIR DNA BLOOD. They prefer to continually live on the fast lane, rather than staying away from crime. OLUGBOYEGA AKINLOYE FASANYA and ANTHONY CHIDOZIE EZIKE are yahoo boys whose sole purpose of daily survival is a continuation of their lifestyle of ill-gotten wealth to which they always cherish to display as ‘big-boys’ in the society, even when they know their source of fund is filthy.

The duo planned, orchestrated and attempted to steal a whooping sum of One Million dollars ($1million) from various banks in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, but their evil vices caught up with them. As such, these two Nigerian nationals who attempted to defraud banks in Rhode Island and Massachusetts of more than $1 million have been sentenced to 13 months in federal prison.

U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Stephen Dambruch says Olugboyega Akinloye Fasanya, of Woonsocket, and Anthony Chidozie Ezike, of Pawtucket, have admitted they altered checks and deposited them into the banks using counterfeit passports from Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa as identification.

Prosecutors say the two 36-year-olds deposited fraudulent checks totaling about $1.2 million and withdrew about $487,000 before the fraud was detected. Fasanya and Ezike face deportation proceedings after completing their incarceration.

Fasanya has also been ordered to pay about $380,000 in restitution to the affected banks while Ezike has been ordered to pay back about $230,000.