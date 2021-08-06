Service to Humanity in America:

Nigerian born American Black Lives Matter activist, CHI Osse running for New York City Council 36th District seat

…spurred by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis to fight for people of color and minority

‘I am vowing to end qualified immunity protections for police officers, freeing victims of police violence to file civil suits and hold cops accountable- Osse

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief

HE IS A NIGERIAN who migrated lawfully to New York, United States as a child through his famous father, Reggie ‘Combat Jack’ now late. As an American, and in a bid to help humanity, particularly people of minority to ensure their voices are heard, Chi Osse has thrown his hat into the ring for 36th District seat on New York City Council in 2021.

Ossé outlined a campaign platform that aspires to end qualified immunity for cops and redirect NYPD funds to social programs.

A lifelong Crown Heights resident and contributing organizer in the revitalization of Black Lives Matter, Ossé’s platform focuses on many of the goals vocalized in the protests that have flooded streets across the country since the police killing of George Floyd. Front-and-center on the campaign’s mission is the defunding of the city’s police force, hoping to reroute their cut of the city’s budget to social programs that benefit communities of color. He also vows to end qualified immunity protections for officers, freeing victims of police violence to file civil suits and hold cops accountable.

Ossé is running for the 36th District seat, covering Bed-Stuy and parts of Crown Heights in Brooklyn. At just 21-years-old, Ossé would be the youngest member of City Council ever elected should he win the slot, which is currently occupied by Robert Cornegy (former holder of the Guinness Book of World Records title for “World’s Tallest Politician.)

