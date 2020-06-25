SHAME!

Nigerian born Naturalized Australian Doctor, TONY BAKARE Convicted for stealing $360,000 in fake Medicare claims…prepared fictitious receipts from sometimes dead patients as cover-up

* Sentenced to four years in jail for forgery and deceit from thousands of patients

* Found guilty of obtaining financial advantage by deception after a three-day trial in the District Court in Brisbane

* ‘He Lodged over 4,000 false claims for providing services on dates he was overseas’-INVESTIGATION

*”This was a persistent course of conduct involving a series of dishonest acts,” Judge Moynihan told the court

* BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief & EMMA ODEBA/REPORTER, Australia

TONY BAKARE, a Nigerian-Australian medical doctor has brought opprobrium to himself, family and the practice of medicine. He may lose his license eventually. He has been jailed for stealing the sum of $360,000 from the government through falsely claiming Medicare payments for thousands of patients, some of whom were dead.

This Queensland doctor has been sentenced to four years in jail term. He was found guilty of obtaining financial advantage by deception after a three-day trial in the District Court in Brisbane.

The court heard the 50-year-old lodged more than 4,000 false claims for providing services to patients who had died, or on dates when he was overseas, totalling more than $360,000.

The claims were submitted through Medicare’s online system.

Bakare will be eligible for parole after serving 20 months.

In sentencing, Judge Tony Moynihan said he took into account that Bakare had not expressed remorse, but had cooperated with authorities.

“This was a persistent course of conduct involving a series of dishonest acts,” Judge Moynihan told the court.

“You were in a position of trust — the Medicare system relies on authorised doctors acting honestly.

“Your conviction will mean that you will be suspended from the practice initially and possibly deregistered or banned in the future.

“You will endure the shame that your offending will cause you in the future.

“Your mother is elderly and unwell and she may pass while you are in custody and your time in custody may be more onerous because you have little family here.”

