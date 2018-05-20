SHAME:

Two NIGERIANS, Emmanuel Mmaduike, Olawale Kashimawo JAILED for £1Million Cyber FRAUD and Money laundering in United Kingdom

*Suspects hired Helicopters, drive Flashy vehicles, posted pictures of cash, costly watches and consuming champagne on social media

*Runs SCAM from South-east London after acquiring hundreds of enterprise email addresses and passwords been used to divert funds away from official firms to themselves

* Mmaduike jailed SIX years and 10 months after he admitted money laundering and fraud. His accomplice, Kashimawo jailed for SIX years and nine months after admitting to two counts of conspiracy to commit money laundering

BY NNENA UGOCHUKWU, CRIME CORRESPONDENT, LONDON & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

THEY ARE NIGERIANS, 31 YEARS OLD EACH. They live daily on a fast lane in South-East London, drive expensive cars, hired helicopters for domestic trips within United Kingdom, paints night clubs in London ‘red’ in their lavish lifestyles and posting some of their extravagant pictures on social media platforms. For EMMANUEL MMADUIKE and OLAWALE KASHIMAWO, Cyber crime criminals, the end finally came knocking after their evil activities of milking the government and people of United Kingdom to the sum of One million pounds ( £1Million) from April 2015 and November 2015.

Accordingly, these two members of a Nigerian organised crime group who committed more than a million pounds worth of fraud and money laundering have been arrested, prosecuted and jailed in Britain.

Close observers told this correspondent that Mmaduike and Kashimawo, 31 years old each, spent the cash on a lavish lifestyle, mostly in night clubs. To show they are ‘big boys’, the pair hired helicopters, drove flashy automobiles and posted pictures of themselves with wads of cash, costly watches and consuming champagne.

Naija Standard INVESTIGATION confirmed that these Nigerian criminals operate their scams from South-east London after acquiring hundreds of enterprise email addresses and passwords – which they used to divert funds away from official firms to themselves. For Mmaduike, his role was to access the victim’s e-mail accounts and alter invoices in order for funds to be directed to mule financial institution accounts run by Kashimawo.

Even as the later (Kashimawo) then laundered the money by arranging withdrawals and international transfers through other fraudsters. As earlier said, the pair are believed to have carried out more than £1m of fraud and money laundering between April 2015 and November 2015.

Judgement came calling when Mmaduike was jailed for six years and 10 months after he admitted money laundering and fraud, as his accomplice, Kashimawo was jailed for six years and nine months after admitting two counts of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

What a disgrace?