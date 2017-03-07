SHAMEFUL & CONDEMNABLE:

NIGERIAN born Medical DOCTOR, Henry Michael Bello commits SUICIDE in America to evade Arrest…Shot 6 People in Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Centre in New York

* ‘In September 2004, Bello was arrested and charged with sex abuse and unlawful imprisonment’-New York Public Records

* “Bello, 45, shot dead a woman, on the 17th floor and injured at least six others on the 16th floor, before killing himself”-New York Police Department Commissioner James O’Neil

* “This Nigerian had received a limited permit to practice as an international medical graduate in order to gain experience so he could be licensed”-New York State Education Department

HE HAS BROUGHT OPPROBRIUM TO NIGERIA’S reputation in United States. He was born a Nigerian, naturalized American, trained medical doctor. But he had no character, no virtue in him, as he constantly flout the laws by deliberating committing various crimes, which led to his license suspension. Dr Henry Michael Bello, has been uncovered as the Nigerian doctor who shot SIX people in New York hospital before killing self to avert arrest, even though he earlier had criminal record hanging around his neck.

Bello reportedly shot six people at the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Centre in New York on Friday. This Nigerian, 45, shot dead a woman, on the 17th floor and injured at least six others on the 16th floor, before killing himself the New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner James O’Neil, said.

Five of his victims were seriously injured and “fighting for their lives” and officers of the NYPD has also confirmed him to be a Nigerian-born medical doctor.

Eye witness report revealed that Bello went into his former workplace wearing a white lab coat with an AR-15 machine gun hidden underneath with the intention of targeting the same individual.

According to NYPD officials “Bello asked for a specific doctor on the 16th floor but when he was told the doctor was not there, he became angry and started shooting at everyone. Bello tried to set himself on fire before committing suicide.”

Bello was hired at the hospital in August 2014 as a house physician, had past arrests for sex abuse, turnstile jumping, burglary and public urination. In September 2004, he was arrested and charged with sex abuse and unlawful imprisonment after a 23-year-old woman told officers he had grabbed her crotch area outside a building on Bleecker Street in Manhattan and tried to penetrate her through her underwear.

New York Court records indicated that in September 2004, Bello pleaded guilty to unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, a misdemeanour, and was sentenced to community service, while the felony sexual abuse charge was dismissed, according to reports. He was going to be fired by the hospital, after reports of sexual harassments, but instead chose to resign in February 2015 in lieu of termination, reports further said.

Other reports from the New York State Education Department said Bello had received a limited permit to practice as an international medical graduate in order to gain experience so he could be licensed. The permit was issued on July 1, 2014, and expired on July 1, 2016, while he also had a pharmacy technician license that had been issued in California in 2006.

A photo provided by authorities showed him dead on the floor of the hospital, wearing a bloodied doctor’s coat. Law enforcement officials described Bello as transient recently, with at least five different addresses since he left the hospital.

For the records, Bello went to medical school on the island of Dominica in the Caribbean.