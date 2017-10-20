SHAMEFUL IN AMERICA:

30 YR OLD NIGERIAN Fugitive, EKENE SAMPSON AKPURU alias Patrick Beckham on Expired VISA and US Born Girlfriend, Lauren Elizabeth Lees in POLICE NET for FRAUD & Forgery…Use FAKE Identifications, Innocent Americans’ Social Security card to buy Luxury cars & $100,000 in gift cards

*Used proceed of crime-funds to buy Building(Condo) in Scottsdale-Arizona

*Arrested in the process of buying another Mercedes worth about $245,000

*Police found numerous unused gift cards worth over $140,000 in his Home

*Engages in credit cards purchase of thousands dollars in gift cards and money wired to Bank Accounts in Nigeria, Presently held on a $500,000 cash bond

* “Scottsdale couple used fake names and stolen identifications to purchase luxury vehicles and over $100,000 in gift cards”-Scottsdale POLICE

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

HE HAS brought opprobrium and disgrace to Nigeria, his family and himself for his shameful and criminal conduct. He lives on crimes and had been running from the long arms of the law until his eventual arrest for fraud and forgery. Ekene Sampson Akpuru, a-30 year old Nigerian, who goes by a fake name ‘Patrick Beckham’ to avert detection had been on expired American visa in Scottsdale, Arizona. In conjunction with his 29 year old American girlfriend, Lauren Elizabeth Lees, used faked identifications and stolen social security cards to make multiple purchases where they eventually acquired luxury cars and $100,000 in gift cards

According to Police, it reportedly states that a Scottsdale couple used fake names and stolen identifications to purchase luxury vehicles and over $100,000 in gift cards. It reads: “Ekene Sampson Akpuru, 30, who also goes by Patrick Beckham and his girlfriend 29-year-old.”

Investigation confirms that Police were tipped off when Akpuru, going by the name Beckham bought a ‘Slingshot’ from Indian Victory Motorcycle of Scottsdale, where he used a Social Security card and a Minnesota driver’s license as identification (ID) to make the purchase. He used the same ID when buying a Mercedes in Scottsdale. Police tracked down the Social Security number to an innocent child in Oklahoma.

Police reports says Akpuru had multiple ID’s and made credit cards using fake ID’s. In addition to the Mercedes and Slingshot, he used the money to buy a building (condo) in Scottsdale. He also allegedly used the credit cards to purchase thousands of dollars in gift cards and sent money to accounts in Nigeria.

Investigators reveal that Akpuru was in the process of buying another Mercedes worth about $245,000 when police raided his home. Scottsdale Police report that on August 3 they served a searched warrant on his home near 66th Street and Thomas Road and the Mercedes being driven by girlfriend, Lees. After searching the home and car, they reportedly found numerous unused gift cards worth over $140,000.

Akpuru is in the United States on an expired Visa and fled from Georgia and Pennsylvania to Arizona to avoid two active warrants for his arrest. He is being held on a $500,000 cash bond and they are both being charged with fraudulent schemes and forgery.

It is a shame that some Nigerians are bent on bringing disgrace to Nigeria…

#Additional reports by ABC15, pictures by MCSO