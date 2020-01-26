SHAMEFUL IN AMERICA!

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief

SHE TRAVELED TO UNITED STATES ON A VISITING VISA, JUMOKE MONSURAT AYEDUN, and resided temporarily in New Jersey. Ayedun, a Nigerian woman enjoyed living on fast lane been desperate to make quick money. She was arrested for stealing the sum of $17,000 from an East Texan elderly woman.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office confirmed her arrest for scamming an elderly woman. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim told officials a person using a fake Facebook contacted her saying they were a family member. The victim began to talk to the scammer after seeing a picture of another family member of the victim.

The suspect told the victim she was eligible for a grant from the United Nations Democracy Fund Program of $75,000. The SCSO says the victim sent the suspect $17,000 in total. The victim talked to a family member, who told her about the scam.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office began to investigate the case and tracked down the suspect through the bank account number used by the suspect during the transactions.

Investigator John Partlow determined the suspect as 29-year-old Jumoke Monsurat Ayedun, a Nigerian national who was living in New Jersey on a visa.

Partlow obtained a passport picture of Ayedun and determined she was the same person as the suspect seen on an ATM video removing money from the account. Parlow also determined Ayedun had been receiving payments into her account from various sources such as Venmo, Zellepay and personal checks.

Partlow helped to freeze Ayedun’s account to possibly make money available to the victim. A warrant for Ayedun’s issued in September for theft from the elderly. Her bond was set at $1 million.

Ayedun was arrested recently by police in Teaneck, New Jersey. She is currently in the Bergen County Jail awaiting extradition.