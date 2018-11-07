SHAMEFUL IN AMERICA:

Two NIGERIANS in Texas Arrested for Internet Wire Fraud…ordered to federal prison

* ‘Idowu Olugbenga Temetan aka David Cole, 30, and Adetilewa Olamigoke Afolabi Ikuejuyone aka Kuffour Duval, 36, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit three counts of wire fraud’-U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick

* Temetan admitted to one count of passport forgery, handed 51-month sentence, while Ikuejuyone received a 45-month sentence

*Both defendants, not American citizens held severally liable to pay $187,422.60 in restitution as they face deportation proceedings following their sentences

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

THEY ARE NIGERIANS, LIVING IN HOUSTON, TEXAS, BUT WITH NO TRACEABLE SOURCE OF INCOME. After so much living on a fast lane, the truth about Idowu Olugbenga Temetan aka David Cole, 30, and Adetilewa Olamigoke Afolabi Ikuejuyone aka Kuffour Duval, 36 is now in the open. These two Nigerians have now been arrested for carrying out a wire fraud scheme involving various internet scams.

These two Nigerian citizens, both of whom reside in Houston,Texas, have been ordered to federal prison for carrying out a wire fraud scheme involving various internet scams as announced by U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

According to the U.S. Attorney, “Idowu Olugbenga Temetan aka David Cole, 30, and Adetilewa Olamigoke Afolabi Ikuejuyone aka Kuffour Duval, 36, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit three counts of wire fraud.”

Going by court document, Temetan also admitted to one count of passport forgery. US District Judge Sim Lake handed Temetan a 51-month sentence, while Ikuejuyone received a 45-month sentence. Both defendants are also held jointly and severally liable to pay $187,422.60 in restitution. Since the two are not U.S. citizens, they are expected to face deportation proceedings following their sentences.

At Ikuejuyone’s sentencing, the court heard testimony from a relative of one of the victims who testified about the emotional and financial toll the defendant’s criminal actions had taken on their family. During Temetan’s sentencing hearing, he acknowledged his mistakes and pleaded to the victims for his actions. In handing down the sentences, the court noted the defendants engaged in a series of actions over an extended length of time to defraud many victims.

From October 2013 to March 2014, Temetan and Ikuejuyone used counterfeit passports to open bank accounts in the greater Houston area of Texas. The passports contained photographs of Temetan and Ikuejuyone but utilized the aliases of “David Cole” and “Kuffour Duval”, respectively.

Both Temetan and Ikuejuyone then worked with others to lure victims into sending money into various bank accounts under their sole ownership and control. Law enforcement agencies, have been able to trace at least $4 million to victims, some of whom who reside in Houston. The conspiracy resulted in the defrauding of one elderly victim of $3 million alone.