SHAMEFUL:

NIGERIAN Born Abia State Preacher, REUBEN CHIZOR of Hope Restoration Ministries in NEW YORK Sentenced 15 Years TO PRISON…For RAPING two underage American GIRLS in basement of his CHURCH for 24 MONTHS

*TRIAL Testimony: “On July 27, 2011, Chizor took the 14-year-old victim to the church basement, where he lived, and raped her. On Aug. 22, 2011, he raped the 12-year-old”

* “Through manipulation and conniving control, he sexually abused his two young victims for nearly two years. What the defendant forced his victims to endure was horrendous — and as punishment he now will be spending a lengthy term behind bars”- Queens District Attorney Richard Brown

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

HE’S A NIGERIAN BORN NATIVE OF ABIA STATE. He cherishes wearing deesigners’ dresses. He had been seen as ”Man-of-God’ by his followers, but none of his congregates in Hope Restoration Ministries, Queens Village, New York, United States had a prior knowledge that this self-confessed ‘Bishop’ and General Overseer of this church, Reuben Chizor, happily married engages in multiple crimes of sleeping with undderage girls and threatening them to keep the illicit affairs quiet for 24months.

This Nigerian 56 years old ‘prophet’ deceives and lures the innocent underage American into cohesive submission of his Satanic amorous affairs. But these two blood sisters in the ages of 12-and 14 years old could no longer stomach the continous humiliation, as they finally ‘let the cat out of the bag.’

Chizor was sentenced few days ago to 15 years in prison for raping two girls in the basement of his church. His victims were 12- and 14-year-old sisters and members of his Hope Restoration Ministries congregation in Queens Village.

Corroborating the crimes perpetuated by Chizor, Queens District Attorney Richard Brown reportedly said: “The defendant took advantage of his position as a man of the cloth and the trust placed in him by his followers to satisfy his depraved desires. Through manipulation and conniving control, he sexually abused his two young victims for nearly two years. What the defendant forced his victims to endure was horrendous — and as punishment he now will be spending a lengthy term behind bars.”

Trial testimony last month reportedly revealed that Chizor took the 14-year-old victim to the church basement, where he lived, and raped her. Again, he raped the 12-year-old. He continued abusing one or both of the girls through May 2013.

But in July 2015, the girls confided in each other they’d been raped by Chizor, and police were notified. Efforts were made to reach Pastor Reuben Chizor there was no ssuccess.