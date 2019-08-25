SHAMEFUL:

Nigerian born Texas man, HAMMED AKINOLA Sentenced to over 7 years in JAIL for $10million Housing Fraud…earlier convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in thefts

*53 year old indicted for same international fraud case linked to about 45 victims and bogus requests for payment in 2016

* ‘American victims thought they were sending money to title companies to close on homes, whereas this group used fake emails and hacking of legitimate accounts leading the victims to transfer funds to accounts controlled by James Campbell and Hammed Akinola’-Prosecutors

HE’S A NIGERIAN MAN WHO HAS NO LEGITIMATE SOURCE OF LIVELIHOOD BUT PREFERS TO LIVE ON A FAST LANE AS THE EASY WAY OUT. HAMMED AKINOLA AND HIS CRIME-PARTNER, JAMES CAMPBELL HAVE BEEN ARRESTED, TRIED and sent to various jail terms in Houston, Texas for their involvement of $10million housing scam.

Akinola has been sentenced to prison for what investigators in Texas call a $10 million scam over funds meant for title companies to close on homes.

The 53-year-old Campbell was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in thefts since 2016. A federal judge in Houston earlier sentenced Hammed Akinola to 15 years for conviction in the same international fraud case linked to about 45 victims and bogus requests for payment.

Investigators say the victims thought they were sending money to title companies to close on homes. Prosecutors say fake emails and hacking of legitimate accounts led the victims to transfer funds to accounts controlled by Campbell and Akinola.