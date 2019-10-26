SHAMEFUL:

Nigerian Medical Doctor, KENNETH ONUOHA charged for Sexually Assaulting an American Woman in Michigan

… Ingham County Prosecutor’s office filed two counts of 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and one count of Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Contact

* Arraigned and held without bond in 54-B District Court, Ordered to surrender his Nigerian passport

* State records from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs showed Dr. Onuoha was previously punished for violating the state’s public health code

* ‘Dr. Onuoha asked me if I have ever been checked for cancer. He had me remove my shirt and bra and then performed an exam I saw described as “aggressive. Again, when I had lower back injury. He made me to stand then suddenly pulled my pants and underwear down without warning or explanation’-Patient raised concern

* The administrative complaint was investigated by the Board of Osteopathic Medicine’s Disciplinary Subcommittee. It determined the allegations were true and that Dr. Onuoha violated the state public health code

Dr. Kenneth Onuoha, an East Lansing doctor has been charged with sexually assaulting a female patient in Michigan, United States of America.

Dr. Kenneth Onuoha was charged some months ago when the Ingham County Prosecutor’s office filed two counts of 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and one count of Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Contact. Dr. Onuoha was arraigned and ordered held without bond in 54-B District Court. Judge Richard Ball also ordered him to surrender his Nigerian passport. Preliminary tests was slated for another time.

State records from the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs showed Dr. Onuoha was previously punished for violating the state’s public health code. A woman identified as “L.S.” in an administrative complaint filed by then-Attorney General Bill Schuette claims Onuoha first assaulted her at Family Care Practice in East Lansing on February 17, 2016. She told investigators Dr. Onuoha asked her if she’d even been checked for cancer, had her remove her shirt and bra and then performed an exam she described as “aggressive.”

“L.S.” says the second assault happened on January 17, 2017 when she saw Dr. Onuoha for a possible lower back injury. She claims he asked her to stand then suddenly pulled her pants and underwear down “without warning or explanation.”

The accuser says she reported the incident to Family Care Practice’s office manager and refused to see Dr. Onuoha again. The administrative complaint says the office manager, receptionist, medical assistant and another physician at the practice met with Onuoha to discuss the allegations.

The administrative complaint was investigated by the Board of Osteopathic Medicine’s Disciplinary Subcommittee. It determined the allegations were true and that Dr. Onuoha violated the state public health code. He was placed on probation and ordered to take 5 credit hours of continuing education courses on communication and osteopathic patient examinations. He was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine. Records from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs show Dr. Onuoha was placed on probation thereafter and found to have completed the terms of his probation 4 days later.

We will continue to keep you updated as the criminal case moves through the court system.