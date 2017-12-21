SHAMEFUL:

NIGERIAN Notorious 27 Year old YAHOO Boy, FAWAZ OLANREWAJU ANIMASAUN Arrested, JAILED for $1Million FRAUD in AMERICA

…Defrauds East Texas-based Austin Banks, Other Americans of hard earned money, Sentenced to THREE Years in JAIL

*Apprehended on Charges of Aggravated Identity Theft, Conspiracy to commit Bank Fraud, as well as Aiding and Abetting

* Stopped, Arrested at JFK Airport in New York, United States traveling from from Ghana via Amsterdam

* Court ordered suspect to pay $930,737.60 in restitution to THREE financial companies-Northern Trust Company due $46,800 and UMB Financial Corporation due $747,948.60

* “Animasaun and his alleged accomplice Idowu Temitope Omolade, also from Nigeria, are believed to be involved in at least 21 fraudulent wire transfers between April and August of 2012”-INVESTIGATION

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

HE IS A NIGERIAN NOTORIOUS YAHOO BOY in Nigeria. Fawaz Olanrewaju Animasaun at 27 year old, reports indicate was stopped, arrested at JFK Airport in New York, United States while traveling from Ghana via Amsterdam for stealing $1million using wire transfers with focus on three East Texas banks. Since April to August 2012, this Nigerian criminal with his partner, Idowu Temitope Omolade were involved in 21 fraudulent wire transfers.

Animasaun has been sentenced to two years in jail in the United States for defrauding East Texans and others out of nearly $1m. He is one of two persons arrested on charges of aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit bank fraud, as well as aiding and abetting.

Before been stopped, he was travelling to United States from Ghana, by way of Amsterdam, when he was arrested at JFK Airport in New York in November last year.

Under a plea agreement finalised in May, Animasaun is serving three years in prison on the conspiracy charge. He is ordered to pay $930,737.60 in restitution to three financial companies. Court documents show Animasaun will pay $135,989 to East Texas-based Austin Bank as part of that restitution.

In addition, the agreement states that Northern Trust Company is due $46,800 and UMB Financial Corporation is due $747,948.60. Animasaun and his alleged accomplice Idowu Temitope Omolade, also from Nigeria, are believed to be involved in at least 21 fraudulent wire transfers between April and August of 2012.

A rare footnote made by a U.S. Attorney in the 21-page federal indictment reads: “Because the purpose of this complaint is to set forth only those facts necessary to establish probable cause to arrest, I have not described all the relevant facts and circumstances of which I am aware.”