SHAMEFUL:

NIGERIAN Pastor, ISAAC JULIUS AMATA Arrested for DRUG Trafficking in Zambia…Says ‘The Devil deceived Lured Me into it’

* Found in his possession: ‘26.29 kilogram of ephedrine, a medication and stimulant drug’

* Notorious for his FAKE Prophecy on President Edgar Lungu Zambia’s 2016 general election

* “Nigerian pastor was arrested upon arrival at the airport from Nigeria aboard a South African Airways plane, by anti-drug officers on Wednesday at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka, the country’s capital”-Drug Enforcement Commission spokesperson Theresa Katongo

BY TINUKE OLATEJU/CRIME REPORTER, LUSAKA

A NIGERIAN PASTOR, ISAAC AMATA had been arrested at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka, the country’s capital after arrival from Nigeria aboard a South African Airways plane, by anti-drug officers. He had claimed upon interrogation he was lured into doing drugs by the devil.

Zambian authorities have arrested a Nigerian cleric, Pastor Isaac Amata for allegedly trafficking 26.29 kilogram of ephedrine, a medication and stimulant drug, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

he was arrested by anti-drug officers on Wednesday upon arrival at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka, the country’s capital, according to Drug Enforcement Commission spokesperson Theresa Katongo.

According to her, the Nigerian pastor was arrested upon arrival at the airport from Nigeria aboard a South African Airways plane. The suspect is currently in police custody and will appear in court soon.

Amata who is no stranger to controversy and whose call to fame in Zambia is his prediction of the victory in the 2016 election of President Edgar Lungu on Saturday 3rd June, 2017 decried what he called the manipulation, politicization and personalization of his prophecy and ‘directives’.

Amata for some time, has been under the watch of the Zambian government with a lot of Zambians asking the government to repatriate the pastor who is alleged to be HIV positive.