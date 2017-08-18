SHAMEFUL:

Nigerian Pastor, SAMUEL KAYODE Steals £4.1million from British School…Receives 9 YEARS JAIL Term from Woolwich Crown Court in South London

*Lavishes Fund on FOUR women, Buys luxurious vehicles and designers’ clothing, landed properties in Nigeria and Britain

*Annually earns £57, 000, Convicted after found guilty of £150,000 theft and £3.95million fraud

*UK Govt Recovers only £800, 000 from him

*SEIZED from him: A new £40,000 Infiniti luxury car, an Audi TT sports car, at least four properties in Britain and more in Nigeria

* “Samuel Kayode used his position to defraud over £4million. It was spent on luxury motor vehicles, property, and sent to Nigeria. His dishonesty and sheer greed is scandalous. It is believed to be Britain’s biggest education fraud”- Prosecutor James Thacker

BY CHIOMA UBELEKE/RELIGIOUS STAFF WRITER, SOUTH LONDON

HE HAS BROUGHT SHAME ON HIMSELF, HIS FAMILY and Nigeria by his kleptocracy habit. He had lived a double life earlier, giving people around his neighborhood the false impression of a ‘successful businessman,’ whereas Samuel Kayode, a part-time pastor and accountant is a conman and fraudster.

Kayode had practiced his accounting profession at the Haberdashers’ Aske’s state schools for seven years prior to his arrest. The father of four was exposed in 2012 after he was reported to the chief financial officer of the school. He had stolen about £4million by the time he was discovered. The 61 years old Nigerian was charged to court for committing massive financial fraud in Britain.

The British Government has jailed Kayode, for stealing from and defrauding Haberdashers’ Aske’s state schools to the tune of £4.1million. Recently, Kayode was sentenced by Woolwich Crown Court in South London to NINE years in prison.

Court information reveals he earned £57, 000 per annum, got convicted after being found guilty of £150,000 theft and £3.95million fraud. Out of the £4.1million, United Kingdom (UK) government only recovered £800, 000 from him after arrest. He allegedly lavished the money on four women, bought luxurious vehicles and designers’ clothing for himself.

Kayode had earned an annual salary of £57,000, but was reportedly living way above his means, spending lavishly on designer wears, luxury cars and landed properties in both UK and Nigeria. Kayode had also spent £98,000 per month to provide private healthcare for his wife who was dying (she eventually died in 2013).

He reportedly went to work late each day wearing Gucci and Versace, which were way above his salary and eventually started raising eyebrows. He was also sending some money through a business he opened in his name, (Sam A Kayode -SAMAK) to a second wife whom he had secretly married in Nigeria.

At the time of his arrest, he reportedly had a new Mercedes, a new £40,000 Infiniti luxury car, an Audi TT sports car, at least four properties in Britain and more in Nigeria. He had also concluded plans to permanently relocate to Nigeria to continue living with his second wife.

Kayode had reportedly said ‘No comment’ to all the questions he was asked by the police while undergoing interrogation. He was able to pull off what is known as ‘Britain’s biggest education fraud’ by arranging to move money through the BACS financial system only if he authorizes payments himself, instead of having two people sign it. After a careful search of his work computer, it was revealed that some money had been transferred from the school’s account into a joint account he owned with his wife in London.

Here’s what prosecutor James Thacker told the jury: ‘Samuel Kayode used his position to defraud over £4million. It was spent on luxury motor vehicles, property, and sent to Nigeria. His dishonesty and sheer greed is scandalous. It is believed to be Britain’s biggest education fraud.’