SHAMEFUL:

NIGERIAN Police officer points gun in Woman’s head, RAPES her at ATM Booth under the cover of Darkness…Commits crime within the premise of a commercial bank in Anambra state as a security guard

* ‘The policeman had been disturbing the 35 year old woman, regularly asking for sex each time the woman was around to use her ATM card to withdraw funds in front of the bank. The victim rejected his proposal until the police officer pointed gun at her head, threatening to shoot her. When I heard the woman crying, begging the officer to stop, spare her life was when I knew she was been raped’-Monsuru Olajide, an eye witness recounts ordeal

* ‘The suspect has been arrested, detained and facing prosecution’-Rabiu Ladodo, Commissioner of Police, Anambra state

BY CHUKWUDI ABARIBE/CRIME REPORTER

HE’S SUPPOSED TO UPHOLD THE LAW. Shamefully, he has contradicted the law to which he ought to stand for. A Nigerian police officer in Awka, Anambra state, attached to a commercial bank as a security guard has been arrested by the police authorities for pointing a loaded gun on a woman’s head and raping her by the ATM machine.

The police officer was picked up for allegedly defiling a 35-year-old lady at an ATM booth at night in Awka, Anambra State. It was gathered that the police officer raped the lady in the premises of one of the commercial banks in Awka, the state capital, when she went to do some financial transaction.

Information has it that the suspect, who worked as a security guard at the bank, had approached the lady and demanded for sex, but when he was turned down, he allegedly employed force by fronting a gun.

An eye witness, Monsuru Olajide who spoke with our correspondent said that the victim rejected the police officer’s advances until she was threatened with a gun by the suspect. His words: “The policeman had been disturbing the 35 year old woman, regularly asking for sex each time the woman was around to use her ATM card to withdraw funds in front of the bank. The victim rejected his proposal until the police officer pointed gun at her head, threatening to shoot her. When I heard the woman crying, begging the officer to stop, spare her life was when I knew she was been raped.”

Subsequently, the day after the incidence, the lady stormed the bank with some officers and arrested the suspect. Confirming the incident, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Rabiu Ladodo, said the suspect has been arrested and detained.

According to him, police officers were dispatched to the place of the crime immediately a complaint was lodged in for the alleged rape of the lady, adding that the suspect was quickly arrested and placed under detention.

While saying that preliminary investigation was yet to establish any case of rape, Ladodo said the case has been transferred to the state’s Criminal and Investigation Department for proper handling.

The CP assured that investigations regarding the rape incident would be made public even as he said the suspect will face necessary punishment if found guilty.

#Additional reports by News Express