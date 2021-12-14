SHAMEFUL:

Nigerian Student on F-One Visa, JOHN OLUWADAMILARE JOSEPH Convicted for Raping 11-year-old-girl in America…found guilty on one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, two counts of Second-Degree Rape, to be sentenced in 2022

*Suspect was a college student in Tennessee, came to Carroll County to participate in an internship in Washington DC when crime happened

*“I appreciate the cooperative efforts of the investigators and our office in helping to get justice for the victim”- Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Amy Ocampo. State’s Attorney Allan Culver

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Editor

The aspiration of a Nigerian student, JOHN OLUWADAMILARE JOSEPH in United States on F-One Visa to acquire a degree in ‘God’s own country’, crashed when he was found guilty of raping an-11-year-old American girl in Washington DC during internship. He was arrested on February 3, 2021, by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

A jury convicted a college student, Joseph of raping an 11-year-old victim in Carroll County during the summer of 2019. He was convicted on November 4, 2021, after a three-day trial. He was found guilty on one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and two counts of Second-Degree Rape.

Joseph was a college student in Tennessee and came to Carroll County to participate in an internship in Washington, D.C. He was arrested on February 3, 2021, by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The victim, who is 14 years old now, testified about details of ongoing sexual abuse by Joseph during the summer of 2019. The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Amy Ocampo. State’s Attorney Allan Culver said in a news release, “I appreciate the cooperative efforts of the investigators and our office in helping to get justice for the victim.”

Joseph will be sentenced in 2022.

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=