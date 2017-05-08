SHAMEFUL:

TWO NIGERIAN Most WANTED Fraudsters in Canada Arrested, Others on the Run…For Stealing $10million, Possess Stolen 47 Credit Cards

*Toronto Police Arrests Adedayo Ogundana (45) charged with two counts of fraud of over $5,000; 10 counts of fraud under $5,000; possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; and possession of proceeds of crime

*Adekunle Johnson Omitiran (37) had compromised information on thousands of individuals across Greater Toronto Area

* “Items found in the raid include $39,000 in cash, $310,000 worth of watches and about $390,000 worth of clothing, jewelry, accessories, liquor and a number of notebooks containing the personal information of at least 5,000 GTA residents”-Det. Sgt. Ian Nichol

BY AYINDE OLUWAGA SAMUEL/CRIME REPORTER in TORONTO

THEY ARE NIGERIANS. THEY LIVE ON THE FAST LANE IN TORONTO, CANADA. They drive porsh cars, live in luxurious homes, attend highbrow night clubs, wears expensive colons and costly dresses at the sweat and pain of innocent Canadians. The crinimal syndicate group chaired by Adekunle Johnson Omitiran, 37; Duro Akintola, 44, of Toronto, also known as Michie Noah; and Emmanuel Salako knows nothing except crime by defrauding unsuspecting residents of Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and environs of over to the tune of $10million.

Working on propmt intelligence reports, the police in Toronto, Canada, have arrested two Nigerians, Omitiran and Akintola, while on the hunt for two other persons in a massive investigation into credit card and identity theft fraud dubbed ‘Project Royal’.

Toronto Police in a press statement said the investigations began in 2016 following the suspects’ “high-profile lifestyle of conspicuous consumption fuelled by the proceeds of identity theft and fraud”.

On how they were arrested, Toronto police stated it arrested Ogundana on December 13, 2016, and he has been charged with two counts of fraud of over $5,000; 10 counts of fraud under $5,000; possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; and possession of proceeds of crime.

He is scheduled to appear in court soon as Omitiran turned himself in to police on some weeks ago. In a news conference by the Toronto Police after the arrest of these Nigerians from their hiding at aorkville condominium that is believed to be “under the control” Omitiran.

Items found in the raid include $39,000 in cash, $310,000 worth of watches and about $390,000 worth of clothing, jewelry, accessories, liquor and a number of notebooks containing the personal information of at least 5,000 GTA residents, said Det. Sgt. Ian Nichol.

Police are of the opinion that Omitiran had ties to people with “legitimate” access to identity information. Efforts are underway to track down those people.

According to Det. Const. Mike Kelly: “Thousands of individuals across the GTA have had their information compromised.”

For the records, a warrant has been issued for Akintola; while Salako, who has been indicted by the United States Postal Inspection Service in Chicago under the name George Salako, is also wanted in the U.S.