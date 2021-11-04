SHAMEFUL & WASTED LIFE!

21-year-old Nigerian citizen on f1 Student Visa in America IFEANYI NNAJI arrested

…for felony possession of a controlled substance, illegal gun running, money laundering

*Missouri Highway Patrol upon search warrant of his residence seized over $80,000 in cash, a 2016 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum Edition, a loaded semi-automatic handgun; 38 THC vape pen cartridges, a large amount of THC-infused edibles, including suckers, 11 pounds of brownies, and gummies

*Other items Police found are the following: Adderall pills, a morphine pill, nine Ecstasy pills, six Xanax pills, about one ounce of psilocybin mushrooms, 162 “hits” of LSD; 11 pounds of marijuana, three-quarters of a pound of marijuana resin

*HE lives large in a luxurious mansion, Every Fridays, he attends some of the most expensive night clubs in town

*He is being held without bond in the Adair County Jail

HE lives large in a luxurious mansion in Missouri. Everyone in his neighborhood refer to him as a ‘Big Boy’, without necessarily knowing his true source of wealth. Every Fridays, he attends some of the most expensive night club in town. IFEANYI NNAJI, a Nigerian immigrant in United States of America has finally come to the end of the road.

A search warrant was issued by Missouri Highway Patrol at his residence at 1308 South Sheridan Street Apartment B. The Patrol officers were shocked at what was discovered in the house of this 21-year-old Nigerian on student visa.

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Nigerian citizen in Kirksville recently following the execution of a search warrant. The Adair County prosecuting attorney charged 21-year-old Ifeanyi (If-ay-ahn-yee Nah-jee) with felony delivery of a controlled substance, six counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, and felony unlawful use of a weapon.

Online court information shows an initial court appearance is scheduled for March 11 at 8:30 am. He is being held without bond in the Adair County Jail.

During the execution of the search warrant, the Patrol reports officers seized about 11 pounds of marijuana, around three-quarters of a pound of marijuana resin, 38 THC vape pen cartridges, and a large amount of THC-infused edibles, including suckers, approximately 11 pounds of brownies, and gummies.

Other items also reportedly seized included about 410 Adderall pills, a morphine pill, nine Ecstasy pills, six Xanax pills, about one ounce of psilocybin mushrooms, 162 “hits” of LSD, a loaded semi-automatic handgun, more than $80,000 in cash, and a 2016 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum Edition.

Nnaji is residing in the United States on a student visa. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Highway Patrol in the investigation.

