SHOCKER IN OGUN STATE:

NIGERIAN Students tied to Crucifixes in Ayetoro, beaten…For coming late to School

*3 people including school’s principal arrested for tying two students

*Pupils were flogged by a teacher in front of their school

*Mediator wounded, beaten in crisis

* “They were tied to a wooden trees made to look like a crucifix when a policeman on patrol saw them. They told the principal and the school proprietor to untie them and they refused. They even beat one of the people who intervened”- Abimbola Oyeyemi, Ogun State police spokesman

BY OLUWASEYI OYEDELE/CRIME REPORTER, AYETORO, OGUN STATE

IT’S SO SHOCKING, UNBELIEVABLE AND INHUMAN. Many people who witnessed this development expressed angst at the manner teachers, principal and proprietor of a high school in Ayetoro, Ogun State take laws into their hands by publicly tying students to crucifixes, beating them for coming late to school.

Three people including a school principal have been arrested in Nigeria for allegedly tying two students to makeshift crucifixes and flogging them for coming late to school.

The pupils were being flogged by a teacher in front of their school Wednesday morning in the remote town of Ayetoro, Ogun State, northwest of Lagos.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, Ogun State police spokesman reportedly said: “They were tied to a wooden trees made to look like a crucifix when a policeman on patrol saw them. They told the principal and the school proprietor to untie them and they refused. They even beat one of the people who intervened.”

Eye witness confirmed a Nigerian boy was tied to a cross for coming late to a private school in Ayetoro, Ogun State, south-west Nigeria on April 16, 2018. The state’s police command said it was investigating the case and said the school’s principal, owner, and a teacher have been charged with assault and intention to cause grievous bodily harm.

For the records, Corporal punishment is a common form of discipline in many Nigerian schools despite increasing evidence of its negative outcomes on children.

Nigeria is not among the 60 countries states and territories that have banned its use against children though internationals organizations are calling for it to be outlawed.

The United Nations children agency estimates that around 300 million children aged two to for receive some form of physical discipline from their parents or caregivers on a regular basis.