‘Nigerian, Michelle Omoruyi, 2 Canadians Busted as Human Smugglers’-United States Border Patrol

*Agents picked up 3 people between North Portal and Northgate crossings, the legal entry points into Saskatchewan from North Dakota

* ‘There was evidence to suggest smugglers were bringing foreign nationals into Canada from America’-Canadian Border Services Agency

*Violates United States Title 8 Code § 1325 Improper entry by alien

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES & YVONNE SAMUEL, REPORTER, ONTARIO

A NIGERIAN WOMAN, Michelle Omoruyi, originally from Edo State, Nigeria, Naturalized Saskatchewan woman and two Canadians have been arrested by United States Border Patrol for engaging in Human Smuggling, which is a clear violation of the American law. Without doubt, the Nigerian and Canadian clearly breached U.S. Code › Title 8 › Chapter 12 › Subchapter II › Part VIII › § 1325 for illegal entry.

Authorities in the United States say this 43 year old Nigerian and two Canadian citizens have been apprehended as part of an investigation into human smuggling. The United States Border Patrol says agents picked up the three people few days ago between the North Portal and Northgate crossings, the legal entry points into Saskatchewan from North Dakota.

Accordingly, the investigation has already led to the arrest and charges against this Nigerian-Canadian now charged with human smuggling and conspiracy to commit human smuggling. She appeared in court few days ago in Estevan, Sask. Michelle’s lawyer, Aaron Fox, was reportedly now willing to comment on the subject matter.

Investigators began cracking down into this organized human smuggling in southeastern Saskatchewan since last December after Canadian border officers referred a returning male Canadian resident for further examination.

For the Canadian Border Services Agency, they revealed that there was evidence to suggest smugglers were bringing foreign nationals into Canada from the United States. Just few days ago, American border authorities identified a suspect in its investigation as he entered the U.S. They notified their Canadian counterparts, who in turn alerted the RCMP “that a smuggling attempt may be imminent.”

RCMP said a woman was then stopped on the Canadian side of the border between the North Portal and Northgate crossings, the legal entry points into Saskatchewan from North Dakota.

Going by Police reports, “nine people from West Africa were in her vehicle, but authorities would not confirm their ages, gender or nationalities.” They were processed by the Canada Border Services Agency and have been released into Canada. All nine have made refugee claims.

Getachew Woldyesus, with the Regina Open Door Society, a non-profit organization that provides settlement and integration services to refugees and immigrants in Regina, says the refugees claimants have not yet reached out to the agency.

Woldyesus says the Regina Open Door Society would help find temporary housing and income support if asked.

It was not immediately clear whether the people are still in custody or if charges have been laid.