SHOCKER: ‘We Have BUSTED Nigerian Money Fraud Gang in Ireland’-IRISH Police …’€15m ($17.3m) of fraud proceeds passed through Irish bank accounts *We have ordered Banks to close 350 accounts suspected of being used in the fraud * We raided 15 homes in Dublin, Seized four Nissan SUV Cars * We round 350 accounts suspected of being used in the fraud BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

‘We Have BUSTED Nigerian Money Fraud Gang in Ireland’-IRISH Police

…’€15m ($17.3m) of fraud proceeds passed through Irish bank accounts

*We have ordered Banks to close 350 accounts suspected of being used in the fraud

* We raided 15 homes in Dublin, Seized four Nissan SUV Cars

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

FEW NIGERIAN ARE BENT IN IRELAND LIVING A WORLD OF CRIME, by so doing bringing shame to Africa’s most populous black nation on earth. Having tracked the criminal activities of these few Nigerians to the tune of €15m ($17.3m) in various banks in Ireland, well trained Irish Police eventually busted this gang that had brought tears into the eyes of Irish citizens.

Our correspondent gathered that almost €15m ($17.3m) of fraud proceeds passed through Irish bank accounts – and Irish police have asked banks to close around 350 accounts suspected of being used in the fraud.

It was revealed that four cars were also seized during raids on 15 homes in Dublin, Meath, Laois, Kildare, and Louth with the aim of cracking down on the Nigerian fraud gang.

The Dublin local newspapers report that no arrests were made during the dawn searches, however police (Gardai) have said they expect to be detaining people in the coming weeks. Seized as evidence are: Computers, documents, four Nissan SUVs.

The authorities noted that the search of the homes was primarily about gathering evidence to be used against this global criminal organization – which has links to far flung gangs in China.

INVESTIGATION showed the gang leaders have “recruited over 100 fellow nationals to launder money which has been stolen in invoice redirection frauds from companies in Ireland and all around Europe. The network targeted yesterday is suspected of being involved in laundering the cash which associates have stolen in the redirection frauds,” the Dublin papers add.