SHOCKER: NIGERIAN Born British Resident, FRANCIS EZENWANKWO Jailed SIX YEARS...For RAPING his Tenant *Sub-let House in Heston Street, Hounslow, London Borough to a lady from Europe *Sneaks into lady's bed with spare key *Gauged lady, Forcibly had carnal knowledge *Victim called police emergency numbers: 999 or 112 BY TOMS SHOLAPE/CRIME REPORTER, LONDON

HE ARRIVED THE QUEEN’S ENCLAVE FEW YEARS AGO. FRANCIS EZENWANKWO lives in Heston, a suburban area and part of the Hounslow district in the London Borough. He daily lives in a world of crime. His cup of crime was full when he opted to rape a European lady (names withheld) to satisfy his sexual desire.

This 34year old Nigerian has been docked for raping his tenant while she slept. The suspect, Francis had rented out his home in Heston Street via SpareRoom.co.uk to a woman who was visiting from another country.

The woman said she woke up during the night to find Francis in her bed on the night of August 5, gauged her mouth and forcibly had sex with her against her will. Francis was arrested and charged with assault by penetration after the woman reported the attack to police .

He appeared in front of Snaresbrook Crown Court where he was found guilty and jailed for six years.