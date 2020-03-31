SHOCKING CONFESSION:

‘Coronavirus is a Demon in Hell, I am demanding the sum of $100,000 (₦36,700,000) as a ‘Man-of-God’ to fight it off’– Pastor Mboro, a South African clergy

…’I am ready to embark on the dangerous journey and save mankind as funds only cover my transport logistics’

* Boast: “I have seen a vision of how the Coronavirus demon looks like and I will defeat it”

* “There is no need for worry and doing any expensive research. The real problem is the demon causing this disease and I am ready to kill it once and for all’

BY TITIANA CLEMENT/REPORTER, PRETORIA

WONDERS WILL NEVER END. A South African ‘Man-of-God’, Pastor Mboro is alleging that Coronavirus is a demon from the pit of hell which he is ready to fight off. The clergyman is demanding the sum of $100,000 to fight Coronavirus demon in hell.

As the number of Coronavirus infections rises rapidly across the world, a South African clergy, Pastor Mboro, has offered to go to hell and fight the demon responsible for the pandemic.

According to Kenya Updates, Pastor Mboro has offered to embark on the dangerous journey and save mankind only for a sum of $100,000 (₦36,700,000)to cover his transport logistics.

“I am ready to save mankind, ” Pastor Mboro said, “I have seen a vision of how the Coronavirus demon looks like and I will defeat it,”

The pastor also stated that there was no need to waste money on research as the real cause of the disease that has infected 640,589 people with 29,848 deaths is a demon in hell which he has volunteered to kill.

“There is no need for worry and expensive research, the real problem is the demon causing this disease and I am ready to kill it once and for all,” Pastor Mboro said.

The pastor gave an ultimatum saying the money should come no later than the second week in April.

In 2017, a South African news site reported that the controversial pastor charged his church members a sum of 5,000 rands (₦104,455) to view pictures he allegedly took with his smartphone while in heaven during an Easter church service. (NAN)

Support NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER’S journalism of integrity and credibility

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens.

To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)



